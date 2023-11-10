Have you been to Harry's on the Green?

Brought to you by Harry's on the Green. Please drink responsibly.

Looking for a place for your next event? Look no further.

As we head into silly season, we're keeping an eye on some of Dublin's best spots to enjoy a pint and some tasty pub food.

One venue we can rely upon time and time again is Harry's on the Green on South King Street.

With a super central location just off Grafton Street, an extensive collection of cocktails, craft beers, wine, and a menu stocked with familiar favourites, Harry's on the Green has established itself as a go-to destination. Whether you're out shopping and want to take a load off, planning a get-together, or just fancy a cosy evening in the pub, there's a lot of reasons to love Harry's on the Green.

Advertisement

Here's what you can expect on your next visit to Harry's.

Buzzy atmosphere

Whether you're on the hunt for a spot to catch the rugby, or you'd prefer to dance the night away, Harry's on the Green caters for all occasions. This bar airs sports fixtures daily on the mega screen, and you can also expect top DJs on the decks every weekend. The best part? Harry's On The Green stays open late, and admission is completely free.

Great food

Advertisement

The folks at Harry's on the Green serve up a menu that's designed to suit all appetites for lunch, dinner, and beyond. Choose bar staples like chicken wings, burgers and chips, or take advantage of the Harry's on the Green handy lunch deals, which run seven days a week. For €12.50, you can enjoy lunch which includes soup, a sambo, chips, and a tea or coffee, or you can nab chicken wings and a pint for €15. Food is served until 9pm each day.

Ideal for events

Harry's on the Green takes private bookings, so whether you're planning a birthday, an office party, or an overdue catch-up with friends, this bar caters for all.

To keep up to date with events and deals, follow Harry's On The Green on Instagram.

Advertisement

Brought to you by Harry's on the Green. Please drink responsibly.