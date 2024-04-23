WIN dinner for four plus drinks at the Three Cents Paloma Garden party in Café en Seine

Visit Café en Seine’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyn6dOnsssJ/

Refreshing cocktails and tasty bites are on the agenda this May.

With early summer just around the corner, we’re dreaming up the perfect cocktail for the season and the Paloma is ticking a lot of those boxes.

The Paloma is the national cocktail of Mexico, but with its refreshing taste and unmistakable colour, it’s shaping up to be the drink of the summer thanks to Three Cents’ pink grapefruit soda. With its characteristic bubbles and divine pink hues, Three Cents lends the Paloma a whole new vibe. After all, the company was founded by three bartenders who set out 10 years ago to create the perfect cocktail mixer. The result? A premium, artisanal mixer made by bartenders, for bartenders. Three Cents mixers are free from preservatives and artificial colourings and they’re carbonated in high pressure to ensure longer lasting carbonation and a full flavour experience. And if you’re looking for an opportunity to enjoy a summer of #PalomaMoments, one is right around the corner.

To kick off the Summer, Three Cents are taking over Café en Seine’s stunning Parisian Street Garden in May where they will put their own twist on the famous hotspot!

Come along on Friday May 17th and soak up all the #PalomaMoments as you take in the Street Garden’s transformation while enjoying a DJ Set from RTE 2FM’s Emma Power who will be on the decks from 6-9pm to start your weekend in style! Admission on the 17th is completely free.

If that wasn’t enough, guests will get to choose from five delicious dishes from Café en Seine’s menu. If you can’t make the launch party, swing by for an opportunity to experience some ‘Paloma Moments’ on Friday the 24th of May to catch a DJ set from Mona-Lxsa or on Friday the 31st of May when Hey Rose will be on the decks.

To celebrate Three Cents pink grapefruit soda and their takeover of Café en Seine, we’ve got a great prize up for grabs for one lucky Lovin Dublin reader. The winner plus three guests will get the opportunity to attend the Three Cents Paloma Garden installation on either May 24th or 31st. They’ll also be treated to dinner for four from the Café en Seine menu plus a round of drinks courtesy of Three Cents.

To be in with a chance of winning dinner for four plus drinks at the Three Cents Paloma Garden installation in Café en Seine, simply fill out the form below.

