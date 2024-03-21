Search icon

Spotlight

21st Mar 2024

WIN dinner and drinks for four friends at NYX Hotel Dublin

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by NYX Hotel Dublin

Swanky night out, anyone?

Got a pals night out on the horizon? Long overdue a catch-up with your mates? Fancy ditching the crowded pub or messy club for a quality dining experience where you can actually chat? We know just the spot.

We’ve been eyeing up NYX Hotel Dublin overlooking Portobello Harbour as an ideal spot for catch-ups, and to celebrate its recent opening, we’re giving one Lovin Dublin reader the chance to enjoy dinner plus drinks in its restaurant.

What’s the prize?

The winner will get the chance to take three mates out for a delicious meal plus drinks in NYX Hotel Dublin. There, they’ll be treated to a three-course meal and two drinks of their choice – a classic cocktail, a glass of wine or a beer.

What can the winner expect?

Step inside NYX Hotel Dublin and you’ll be struck by its unique style, bespoke art and urban touches. The restaurant’s menu includes tasty appetisers like Korean fried chicken wings, prawn and squid ink croquettes and cauliflower fritters. As for mains, a huge variety awaits including king prawns, roast chicken and chips and rib eye steak. Afterwards, you’ll have the chance to indulge your sweet tooth with a delicious decadent doughnut, available in four flavours, each served with ice cream, gelato or sorbet.

The winner and their mates can also choose their drinks from a wide range of fine wines and beers as well as specially curated cocktails. NYX Hotel Dublin enjoys a prime location in Portobello, just a stone’s throw away from Dublin’s City Centre, so if you fancy continuing your night out in town, you will be conveniently located.

How to enter?

If your group chat is buzzing with plans to meet up, you do not want to miss out on this competition. For your chance to win, simply fill out the form right here. Good luck!

If you’re not lucky enough to win this time, be sure to follow @nyxhoteldublin on Instagram or head to nyx-hotels.ie to learn more.

G’luck!

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

PSA: Win yourself a year’s worth of Deluxe Lidl Irish Chocolate

PSA: Win yourself a year’s worth of Deluxe Lidl Irish Chocolate

By Sarah McKenna

Beloved Temple Bar pub has reopened four years after closure

turk's head

Beloved Temple Bar pub has reopened four years after closure

By Katy Thornton

Rock Against Homelessness returns for its ninth year at the 3Olympia

rock against homelessness

Rock Against Homelessness returns for its ninth year at the 3Olympia

By Katy Thornton

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Irish vodka brand named World’s Best Neutral Vodka at prestigious drinks awards

Irish vodka brand named World’s Best Neutral Vodka at prestigious drinks awards

By Sarah McKenna

3 premium quality cocktails to make at home this St. Patrick’s Day

3 premium quality cocktails to make at home this St. Patrick’s Day

By Sarah McKenna

Kildare Village want to give the people of Dublin their ‘tokens of love’

Kildare Village want to give the people of Dublin their ‘tokens of love’

By Katy Thornton

Stock up on Christmas food and drink staples with Aldi’s Super Saturday Savers

Stock up on Christmas food and drink staples with Aldi’s Super Saturday Savers

By Sarah McKenna

Planning a trip? Here are 4 reasons to travel with Expressway Eurolines

Planning a trip? Here are 4 reasons to travel with Expressway Eurolines

By Sarah McKenna

WIN a yearlong NOW Cinema Membership plus a €200 shopping voucher at this Dundrum event

WIN a yearlong NOW Cinema Membership plus a €200 shopping voucher at this Dundrum event

By Sarah McKenna

8 Irish chocolatiers to buy your eggs with this Easter

8 Irish chocolatiers to buy your eggs with this Easter

By Fiona Frawley

Leo Varadkar cites ‘both personal and political reasons’ as he steps down as Taoiseach

Leo Varadkar cites ‘both personal and political reasons’ as he steps down as Taoiseach

By Fiona Frawley

Book Ahead: 13 events to check out in Dublin in April 2024

Book Ahead: 13 events to check out in Dublin in April 2024

By Katy Thornton

The 10 best places to eat sushi in Dublin

dublin sushi restaurants

The 10 best places to eat sushi in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

17 of the best traditional pubs in Dublin

17 of the best traditional pubs in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Irish vodka brand named World’s Best Neutral Vodka at prestigious drinks awards

Irish vodka brand named World’s Best Neutral Vodka at prestigious drinks awards

By Sarah McKenna

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Guinness drinkers argue whether first sip should split the G or land bottom of the harp

Guinness drinkers argue whether first sip should split the G or land bottom of the harp

By lovindublin

Camden Street named as the 22nd coolest street worldwide by Time Out

Camden Street named as the 22nd coolest street worldwide by Time Out

By Katy Thornton

3 premium quality cocktails to make at home this St. Patrick’s Day

3 premium quality cocktails to make at home this St. Patrick’s Day

By Sarah McKenna

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

best pints

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

By lovindublin

12 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2024

Dublin

12 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2024

By Emily Mullen

10 Paddy’s Day events to check out in Dublin over the banker

dublin st patrick's day

10 Paddy’s Day events to check out in Dublin over the banker

By Katy Thornton

Load more stories