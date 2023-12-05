The ultimate Blanchardstown Centre Christmas Gift Guide is here

Brought to you by Blanchardstown Centre

You truly are spoiled for choice at Blanchardstown.

With Christmas approaching at an alarmingly fast pace, now is the time to get ticking off those names the growing Christmas list. It goes without saying that getting your presents sorted earlier makes for a stress-free lead-up to the big day. Whether we're sourcing toys for our nieces and nephews, fragrances for our friends or some brand new clothes for our brothers and sisters, Blanchardstown Centre has everything you need to put smiles on your loved ones' faces this Christmas.

Ready for a splash of gift inspiration? Here are 10 gifts and stocking fillers all available from the incredible selection of stores in Blanchardstown Centre:

Dyson Airwrap

€459, Currys

Having gone viral earlier this year, there's no denying the glory of the Dyson Airwrap. With multiple stylers, three temperature settings and a detangling comb, this hair product is going to be high on many Christmas lists this year. Plus you can while away the week between Christmas and New Year's watching YouTube tutorials and figuring out how to use it!

Jo Malone London Cream Christmas Cracker

€40, BT2

This gorgeous set contains three beautifully scented miniatures – a Poppy and Barley cologne, an English Pear and Freesia Body and Hand Wash and a Wood Sage and Sea Salt Body Cream. Believe us when we say Jo Malone has some of the best products around, a touchstone for luxury, anyone on your Christmas list would be delighted with a little treat from there!

See By Chloé Mara Ring Small Crossbody Bag

€435, BT2

2023 was undoubtedly the year of the crossbody bag, and this Chloé number captures the trend at its most chic. A classic little bag, which we see you through all of your big nights out/or bougie shopping trips for years to come.

Gingerbread Candy Cane Heart Bracelet Set

€167, Pandora

Pop a charm bracelet in your loved one's stocking, and get their Pandora journey off to a suitably festive start.

Nightmare Shark Ship

€140, Lego Store

Spend the festive period constructing this absolute beast with the kids (and big kids) in your life. This intergalactic pirate ship is a thrilling build for the whole family, parents (or grandparents) won't regret popping this in the stocking that's for sure!

Satin Dress with Feathers

€119, Zara

Gift your most fashionable friend this super-elegant number from Zara, and watch them dazzle as they ring in 2024. This statement gùna deas will have strangers stopping them in the pub demanding to know where they got it from.

€89.90, Calvin Klein

Let your loved one lounge in style with this super cosy pyjama set from Calvin Klein. There is truly no greater gift over Christmas than a luxe set of pajamas that aren't allowed to be taken off in the days between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Hooded Alaska Puffer Jacket

€249.90, Tommy Hilfiger

A good quality coat can go a long way, and if you spoil your loved one with this Tommy Hilfiger jacket, you're unlikely to see them without it over the next few months. Perfect for the bracing Christmas walks that everyone's mam insists on them taking during the festive period.

Initial Pendants

€125, Fields

For a thoughtful gift this Christmas, nab a 9-carat yellow gold pendant from Fields with your loved one's initials. Earn some serious brownie points by getting the initial for their second name while you are at it too.

€129.99, Nike

These sneakers are a throwback to the shoes that dominated 80's b-ball culture, so grab a pair and pop them under the tree for the sneaker-lover in your life. These will come in handy all year round, be that for festive walks or summer festivals.

