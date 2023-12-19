The 50 best things we ate in Dublin in 2023

2023 has been an exceptionally challenging year for hospitality to say the very least

Rising energy bills and the bite of the cost of living crisis has unfortunately meant that many incredible businesses have had to close their doors this year. As the year draws to a close, we've taken some time to highlight some of our favourite dishes from this turbulent year:

50. Row Wine's Kilkee crab rosti

Emily Mullen [EM]:



2023 has undoubtedly been the year of the rosti, and thank god for that. These time-consuming little layers of thinly sliced potatoes have been pressed before spending some time in the deep-fryer and topped with flakey crab rosti. Crisped to nearly burnt, inside the rosti is chewy and soft, while it doesn't make a lot of sense to have crab on top we are overjoyed that it is plopped there, perfectly seasoned and lusciously piled.

You can find Row Wines on Coppinger Row, for more info click here

49. Breakfast roll from Mrs Reid's

Fiona Frawley [FF]:

Mrs Reid's lathered its way onto the Irish deli scene in 2022, boldly promising the best breakfast roll in Dublin. A huge claim given the nation's affinity for the pork-filled baguettes, and our reliance upon them to see us through our darkest days.

It’s my honour and joy to report that Mrs Reid's more than live up to the hype. With a combination of spreadable white pudding, runny fried egg and savoury relish with a spicy kick, this roll will sound out to you like a foghorn on a Sunday morning or weekday lunchtime, promising comfort, satisfaction and carb euphoria.

You can find Mrs Reid's on Kevin Street, for more info click here.

Via Instagram/Mrs Reids

48. Cacio e Pepe from Sprezzatura

Katy Thornton [KT]:

In the year of our lord, and by that I mean, in the year of Girl Dinner, it became socially acceptable to reveal to the world that a bowl of pasta with cheese counts as a meal. While Cacio e Pepe is nothing new, I always thought I needed to order something else with it, but Sprezzatura made me feel like I could have my pasta and cheese and eat it too.

Their portion sizes have increased significantly, so this whole plate was just for me, and it got the ratio of cheese and pepper exactly right.

You can find Sprezzatura on Camden Market, for more info head to their Instagram.

47. Prawn bao from Janet's

Valerie Reid [VR]:

If you're a frequent purveyor of The Bernard Shaw's Eatyard, you'll likely know Janets - it's the spot with the queue outside and the friendliest staff known to man. I first tried their prawn baos on recommendation from said friendly staff and haven't looked back since. The bao bun is soft and fluffy, the prawn is tender but coated in a crispy batter, and the sauces are plentiful. Do yourself a favour and try one next time you're in Dublin 9.

You can find Janet's at Eatyard in the Bernard Shaw, or check out their Instagram here

46. Roasted lamb saddle, late summer tomatoes, puttanesca sauce and basil from Fade Street Social

Marcus O'Laoire [MOL]:

Dylan McGrath’s restaurants (Fade St, Rustic Stone, Brasserie 66) have made a massive return to form this year, with the chef himself overseeing the kitchens in each closely. This roasted lamb saddle to share was impeccably cooked, and the balance of flavours was so good that I’ve already asked that it return to the menu next summer/autumn. Whether it does remains to be seen, but if it does, I’m diving in.

You can find Fade Street Social on Fade Street, you can keep up with them on Instagram

45. Martini + Oyster pairing from Hawksmoor

[EM]:

I was lucky enough to kick off the oyster season at Hawksmoor during the year. Known for their great crustacean selection, they also have one of the most unique drinks parings you are likely to get in the city, a combo that flips your tastebuds on their head and gives them a lil tickle. Their salty martini paired with super sweet oysters, flies in the face of everything you associate with cocktails and indeed oysters.

You can find Hawksmoor on College Green, more info here

44. Fritti from Mani Pizza

[FF]:

A very hotly anticipated opener for Dublin, Mani does god’s work with slow-fermented, highly hydrated pizza dough and their rectangular slices are the stuff of legend. The pizza is indeed next level, but so too are the golden breadcrumbed fritti, blissful balls of rice filled either with lasagne or simple tomato sauce, supplì alla romana style. With a blob of creamy, stretchy mozzarella in the middle tying everything together, this is the classic Italian street food that’ll have you coming back for more.

You can find Mani Pizza on Drury Street, for more info click here.

43. Tuna Tostadas from Nutbutter

[KT]:

I don't think a year has passed where I haven't included Nutbutter on my list, but thanks to their ever-changing menu, there is always something new to sink my teeth into. While I struggled to choose between the jackfruit tacos (very handy over Veganuary) and the new autumn pho, the tuna tostadas are what stole the show for me from this healthy food spot at Grand Canal Dock.

As always the fish is incredibly fresh, the guac is exquisite, and whoever controls the music in Nutbutter has impeccable taste, making sure the vibes are always immaculate. I will never stop recommending Nutbutter, or ever stop going there. Plus, the corn with plant-based sriracha mayo is to die for.

Nutbutter has two Dublin locations, one in Smithfield, and one at Grand Canal Dock.

42. Miele Pizza from Uno Pizza

[VR]:

You can say many things about Dublin, but one thing for sure is that we have an insane amount of places to get a great pizza. One such place is Uno, located in Rathmines. Their Miele pizza is unbelievable, and to me has the perfect balance of flavours - creamy fior di latte cheese, smokey pancetta, salty parmesan, a little sweetness from the honey, and a handful of fresh rocket. You can also get Uno delivered to Blackbird across the road - so even more reason to try it out.

You can check out their website here.

41. BBQ Langoustines - Big Mikes

[MOL]:

Gaz Smith’s selection box of Michael-themed restaurants is as close to a perfect restaurant as any that I can of. You always feel at home, the service is impeccable and their mantra of taking the best possible ingredients they can and doing just the right amount to bring them to simple perfection sings to me. These BBQ Langos were served at the chef's dinner for the big grill, which was delicious, and these were a standout for me. Big ups to Big Mike!

You can find Big Mike's in Blackrock, more info here.

40. Sunday Roast from FX Buckley's

[EM]:

This year myself and my friends started a Sunday Roast Club where we meet up every two or three months, consume a Sunday roast from a different spot and drink copious amounts. It's been a great way to keep in touch and also to tour around some of the finest Dublin establishments, so I naturally had to include the reigning champion of Sunday Roast Club, the Dublin monolith of FX Buckley's. We went to their spot in the incredible Victorian boozer of Ryan's of Parkgate Street and enjoyed a quality roast. Instead of some thinly cut slices of beef, the meat you get here is more akin to a fillet steak cooked either medium or well, beautifully seasoned, moist and tender this truly was a quality bit of meat. The roasties were as good as you'd get at home on a Sunday dinner, not the crispiest but spuds with a bit more substance to them, a whole carrot and some tender stem broccoli. Accompanied by a little gravy boat and a separate pot of horse-radish sauce on the side. The one complaint would be the Yorkshire pudding which had gotten a little bit dry and tough, potentially from being prepared ahead of time.

You can find FX Buckley's in a couple of spots around the city, for more info click here.

39. Carbonara butter from Kicky’s

[FF]:

Every dish at the newly opened Kicky’s is served with a wink and a nod, including the carbonara which takes the form of whipped butter. Nuggets of rendered guanciale cut through the cream, and the mound comes with a hefty hunk of warm focaccia for dunking. The impact of salt on salt with the butter on guanciale makes for a satiating start that would take the edge off any grumbling stomach. It's an instantly identifiable dish, one that most people will most doubt see through Instagram reels and TikTok with folks outwardly ripping the bread and dunking it into the light mess.

You can find Kicky's on George's Street, for more info click here.

38. Sunday roast bowl from Tír Deli

[KT]:

One of the many reasons I will never own my own house (I kid, but seriously this habit isn't helping) is my inability to bring my lunch in from home. I justify my behaviour given my job as a food-and-drink-based journalist, and as a result, I tend to have a lot of lunch recs - one of which is Tír Deli on Hatch Street. Not only is the space huge, usually with a free table even in the height of their busy lunch rush, but the food is tasty and filling, and made with four key pillars: nature, culture, nourishment, and flavour.

The Sunday roast bowl is kind of what it sounds like, a roast in a bowl. It comes with roast chicken, house gravy, autumn pickle and slaw, crispy stuffing (oh, the crispy stuffing), roasted autumn veg, and seasonal greens. Such a comforting meal, and one I dare say I'll have again and again for lunch.

You can find Tír Deli on Hatch Street, for more info click Tír Deli.

37. Bowl of shellfish from Little Mike's

[VR]:

Little Mike's is an experience within itself - they consistently win awards for their customer service, and you're bound to be leaving the place a whole lot tipsier than when you arrived. Their bowl of shellfish is absolutely stunning, and I could literally eat the sauce it was served with like a soup.

You can find Little Mike's in Blackrock.

36. Beef fillet with garlic, ginger and all the chilli from Hakkahan

[MOL]:

There’s a recurring theme in my dishes that I love getting my body blown to bits with spice, but this is absolutely the hottest thing I’ve eaten this year, as well as one of the tastiest. Hakkahan is one of my favourite Chinese restaurants in Dublin. If you want proper Szechuan cuisine in Dublin, this is the one.

Hakkahan is based in Stoneybatter, for more info click here

35. Beef Bulgogi from Space Jaru

[EM]:

One of my favourite openers of 2023 has to be Space Jaru on Meath Street, it's an incredible success story of endurance and a visual representation of hard work paying off. In a city where new openers are funded by deep pockets who primarily back white, well-connected and privileged men, it's truly great to see the likes of Space Jaru which is neither and neither of those things getting going. It's an incredible space, which pulls you right in and makes you wanna get steaming bowlfuls of Korean home cooking. Their beef bulgogi is sticky and lightly sweet, and will absolutely fill you up to the rafters if you can get through it all.

You can find Space Jaru at 67-68 Meath Street, for more info click here.

34. Featherblade steak from Big Fan Bao

[FF]:

Big Fan is one of those restaurants you can always rely on and look forward to. Whether you’re looking to impress your swish pal who’s home for Christmas after making it big in America or just want a guaranteed great meal for date night, Big Fan’s Michelin awarded, Chinese style tapas never miss. It’s hard to pick out just one dish but the oft-Instagrammed feather blade steak definitely deserves a nod – perfectly pink and seasoned with urfa pepper and fermented bean, this dish tastes as good as it looks and the serving is très generous.

You can find Big Fan Bao on Aungier Street, more info here

Via Instagram/Big Fan Bao

33. Sautéed Atlantic Prawns from DeVille's

[KT]:

This may have only been a starter, and yes, it may have just been a simple combination of garlic chilli butter, brown bread, and prawns. But damn, if this isn't the starter I want to serve at my eventual wedding. The prawns were incredibly fresh and cooked to perfection, and I have been dreaming of that garlic chilli butter for the better part of six months now - it just goes to show sometimes the best dishes are the simplest ones.

DeVille's is cosy and old-school, a traditional bistro based on Castle Street in Dalkey village, and has been in operation for 11 years. If you're in need of a celebratory meal, or just a nice evening out with good food and conversation.

You can find DeVille's in Dalkey, for more info click here.

32. Six spice chicken rice bowl from Vietnom

[VR]:

If you're having a few scoops in the Glimmerman in Stoneybatter, it's always a delight to see that Vietnom are open - sure where else can you get a great pint of Guinness and authentic Bánh mì? Their six-spice chicken rice bowl is absolutely stunning, especially when washed down with a few pints.

You can find Vietnom in the Glimmerman, Stoneybatter, for more info click here.

31. Irish pub Tapas from Walsh’s

[MOL]:

Food is about moments, and how they make you feel, and very few things make me feel happier than sitting with people I love, in my local, having a rake of pints and someone whips out a few packs of bacon and scampi fries. If you wanna turn some heads down the local, throw some fresh lemon juice on your scampi fries for a full-tilt gastronomical explosion.

You can find these delicacies in all great Irish pubs.

30. Rascals Mexican pizza special

[EM]:

I thought my love for Coke Lane Pizza knew no bounds, but it seems that it did, because Rascals Pizza grabbed my hand and rushed me away. Personally, I think they are making the best pizzas in Dublin right now, plus the spot off the Tyrconnell Road are constantly hosting some of the best events around. Sometimes something comes along that sounds wrong but just is so right, like this mozzarella, pickled onions, pickled jalapenos, pulled pork, lime crema, coriander, and hot sauce pizza. The soft sweetness of the pulled pork, and the tang of pickled onions and jalapenos with the signature crispy Rascals base. If I were to change one thing it would be my dip selection of garlic mayo, I reckon a tub of lime crema would be just the thing.



You can find Rascals in Goldenbridge Estate, Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore for more info click here.

29. Scallops on Ink Risotto from The Seafood Bar

[FF]:

The size of Dorset Street's Seafood Bar lends itself well to not-so-subtly surveying food being expertly seared and shucked behind the bar, and peeping every dish as it makes its way to its expectant owner causing you to frantically reassess your own order because of how incredible theirs looks. But you can rest assured - it's unlikely you'll be disappointed by anything this menu has to offer.

One standout is the seared scallops with ink risotto. The dish's bed of ink risotto is quintessentially Spanish with an umami hit, brought to life by a squeeze of lemon and a generous coating of parmesan. The scallops are thick and buttery, marrying with the rice and making this the perfect dish to share.

You can find The Seafood Bar on Blessington Street, for more info click here.

28. Halibut, broccoli, and hazelnut from Mapas Restaurant

[KT]:

I was lucky enough to be invited to try a new menu at Mapas restaurant, and one of the dishes I was served was halibut, broccoli, and hazelnut. The fish was beautifully cooked, and the hazelnut cream, admittedly not a flavour I'd be a massive fan of, particularly in a savoury dish, actually massively elevated what would otherwise have been a plain enough combination. The nuttiness of the cream offset the saltiness of the fish and paired with the broccoli, this was a truly gorgeous main course and one I'd recommend to any fish lovers.

You can find Mapas restaurant within the Fitzpatrick Hotel.

27. Potato and pancetta pizza from Bonobo/Kodiak

[VR]:

This pizza has been on my mind since I first tried it - I've been near-obsessive, telling anyone who will listen that they have to try it. The white pizza base pairs so perfectly with the herby potatoes and crisp, salty pancetta. I don't know who I was before I tried this pizza.

You can find Bonobo's in Smithfield and Kodiak in Rathmines, for more info click here.

26. Steak Tartare from Hawksmoor

[MOL]:

Hawksmoor was one of Dublin’s biggest openings this year, I personally love it, and this steak tartare is what sealed the deal for me. Personally, a hand-cut steak tartare is the one for me above a minced affair, and the balance between the richness of the meat and egg yolk, and the capers, cornichons, and assorted accoutrements within was perfect. Coupla gin martinis and a tartare? That’s a good time.

You can find Hawksmoor on College Green for more info click here.

25. Rib Eye from Host

[EM]:



Getting frustrated with our growing "we need to eat" lists on our notes app, myself and one of my oldest friends have recently started being the boujiest of bitches and massively treating ourselves to ridiculously fancy dinners. The latest one was a particularly salubrious trip to Host in Ranelagh, where we had one of the best meals we've had in several years. The highlight for me (which was hard to narrow down tbh) was the flame-cooked rib-eye with an incredible light balsamic glaze. Perfectly seasoned and cooked, the slight sweetness of the glaze was an unexpected element but one that sticks in your memory for a long time.



You can find Host in Ranelagh, for more info click here.



24. Nomo Ramen

[FF]:

Every ramen enthusiast knows Nomo is where it’s at - This Camden Street-adjacent spot is the result of years of research and soup-supping across the globe by head chef Kevin, and the trademark Tori Paitan broth is the stuff of legend. The broth is blended with whole chicken and vegetables and simmered for 7 hours to reach a specific consistency – sounds like a lot of work but don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time and love to invest in the fillings. If you want my recommendation, it’s got to be the OG ramen served spicy, with custom noodles, chashu pork and gently marinated free-range egg.

You can find Nomo Ramen at Charlotte Way, for more info click here.

Via Instagram/Nomo Ramen

23. Avo, eggs n hot sauce from Two Fifty Square

[KT]:

Brunch is kind of a dying trend, but I've had some great brunches in my day, and one of the best in 2023 was from Two Fifty Square. Known most famously for their coffee beans, TFS also do a gorgeous food offering, and in a world where poached eggs can go very wrong, they got it very right. I added halloumi to my plate because if halloumi is an optional add-on, I will never not exercise my right to choose it, and mixed with perfectly cooked eggs, hot sauce, and some leaves to break it up, this was a really satiating meal that would make me reconsider the dying fate of brunch in this county.

You can find Two Fifty Square in Rathmines, Ranelagh, and Terenure, for more info click here.

22. Chicken tinga queso tacos from La Cocina Cuevas

[VR]:

This unassuming Cali-Mexican food truck is located behind a farmhouse in the Naul, and only operates from Thursday-Sunday. Their menu changes weekly, but these bad boys appear quite frequently due to their popularity. They're juicy, flavourful, and cheesy - just what the doctor ordered. Do yourself a favour and get the papas fritas too - they are unbelievable.

La Cocina Cuevas are located in the Naul, and you can find their website here.

21. Delmonico steak - Uno Mas

[MOL]:

Listen, I said what I said. Uno Mas is, and continues to be one of the most consistent and excellent restaurants in Dublin. Their sharing Delmonico sauce with rich, deep Bordelaise, the crunchiest potatoes and buttery, tarragon-packed Bernaise is my contender for best sharing steak in a city packed with sharing steaks. You don’t have to share.

You can find Uno Mas on Aungier Street, for more info click here.

20. Crispy Hash brown + Beef Tartare from D'Olier Street

[EM]:

For financial reasons (whelp) I've had to massively scale back my eating out this year, where once we would have headed out a couple of times a week for dinner, now I have my list and plan/save my visits. D'Olier Street was one of those on the list, I had heard some mixed things from friends about their visit so I was keen to try it for myself. While not a 100% incredible meal (a burnt sauce let the side down majorly), aspects of it were truly incredible, especially the crispy hash brown topped with aged beef tartare, served with gochujang and mushroom. The dish combines two of my favourite things, deep-fried potatoes and beef tartare, it was just a lil tasting menu mouthful but the tanginess of the finely cut aged beef paired with the crispy potato layers will live long in my memory.

You can find D'Olier Street on D'Olier Street, for more info click here.

19. Poké from Tokyo Kitchen

[FF]:

I’m reluctant to admit this, but I only had my first poké bowl in 2023. They always struck me as too healthy, not carby enough, less than likely to satisfy a spice-bag munching fiend like myself. However, this bowl from Smithfield’s Tokyo Kitchen has turned me into a believer. Packed with juicy marinated salmon, creamy avocado and perfectly seasoned sushi rice, I came away from this dish happy, full, and not desperately reaching for the Rennie for once in my life.

You find Tokyo Kitchen in Bow Street, Smithfield, for more info click here.

18. Duck Ho Fan Noodles from Mak at D6

[KT]:

Mak at D6 has quickly become one of my favourite Chinese restaurants in Dublin, with the beauty of it being that I can order something different every visit, and never be disappointed. I got the Duck Ho Fan Noodles on my last visit, being a major fan of both noodles and duck and while this is pretty simple dish, I devoured the entire plate. The duck was beautifully crispy and fatty, and there was a good amount of vegetables to add crunch.

You can find Mak at D6 for more info click here.

17. Har gao from Ukiyo

[VR]:

If you're in any way a fan of a dumpling, then get to know har gao. It's a type of Cantonese steamed dumpling that is typically served with shrimp and is in my opinion one of the superior forms of dumpling. Ukiyo's version is absolutely delish, and I can't stop thinking about it.

You can find Ukiyo on Exchequer Street, for more info click here.

16. Som Tam w/grilled pork skewers from Nightmarket

[MOL]:

Nightmarket is, in my opinion, far and away the best Thai food in Dublin. It’s powerfully flavoured, bright, vibrant and spicy as hell. The wonderful owner, R, has an army of Thai chefs cooking authentic Thai food that is the closest you can get to Bangkok in D6. This pounded papaya salad is one of my top dishes in Dublin, year in and year out. It’s everything I love about Thai food, it's bold and fresh and if you fancy yourself a spicy human, get it at Thai spice levels. You’ll sweat and smile and be happy.

You can find Nightmarket in Ranelagh for more info click here.

15. Small bits from Margadh RHA

[EM]:

One of the most affordable (and best) tasting menus in Dublin can be found tucked down a back street near Government Buildings, it was also undoubtedly one of my favourite meals of the year. The set menu is joy-filled, spiked with surprises like the kick from the ceviche Kingfish served with thinly sliced tangy kumquat. Preserved firey green chillis skewered alongside potatoes, grilled meaty octopus, with a layer of lardo on top gave the Basque culinary delights an enthusiastic nod alongside the length of Cantabrian anchovy toast with a waxy lemon aioli.

You can find Margadh at Ely Place, for more info click here.

14. Salt Beef bagel from Deli 613

[FF]:

Deli 613 is Dublin’s only completely kosher deli and the passion that goes into every last pickle slice is clear. The lunch dish that had everyone talking this year was the deli’s salt beef sambo, and I can confirm the house-cured salt beef will tenderly fulfil your Katz deli fantasy. The more traditional option is to have it on rye bread but the bagel definitely stole the show for me - an authentic, New York-style boiled bagel with a doughy centre - these are also available in packets to take home from the deli and have been flying off the shelves.

You can find Deli 613 at Rathmines Road Upper, for more info click here.

Via Instagram/ Deli 613

13. Steak tacos from MASA

[KT]:

As anyone who knows me well will tell you, I get into the habit of going to the same places over and over again, and one of those spots for me this year has been MASA. For the first half of the year, I was frequently taken to the Drury Street branch, but naturally, when they launched a new spot on Camden Street, a mere two minutes from my office, I naturally had to check all was in order (you know, twice in the one week).

While there are many great offerings at MASA (the Mexican bravas, the chicken thigh tacos) my main love is the steak tacos, made very simply with cheese, pickled onions, jalapenos, and coriander. You get a good amount of meat whilst also being able to lift the taco.

You can find MASA on Drury Street and Camden Street for more info click here.

12. Green beans with minced pork from Hang Dai

[VR]:

If a side is featured on this list, then you know it's going to be good. These green beans are so good that they've made me rethink what it means to be a vegetable - they really don't need to be icky. These green beans are so good that I've tried to remake them at home countless times. These green beans are so good that I've considered going to Hang Dai just to order the green beans.

You can find Hang Dai on Camden Street, for more info click here.

11. Curry Goat Aloo Pie from AA’s Caribbean

[MOL]:

I have a deep love for Caribbean food. It’s deep and spicy and has an incredible amount of flavour, so when My Trinidadian mate Eamon kicked off his brilliant AA’s Caribbean popup and served me this Trini classic, it hit so many notes for me. Melting tender meat, with an incredible hum of heat, all cut through with a bright green herb sauce. Absolutely sensational flavours.

You can keep up with AA's Caribbean over on Instagram.

10. Pakora from Kari Indian Restaurant

[EM]:

We've been living in the Kilmainham area for about three years at this stage and while well serviced for parks and class pubs, there are basically no decent places to grab a dinner in. When Kari opened down the way in Inchicore we were extremely pumped to visit and it absolutely did not disappoint. From the people behind the much beloved Konkan (with locations on Clanbrassil Street and Dundrum). It's far from your run-of-the-mill Indian food, Kari has a refreshing menu that truly embraces Irish ingredients and Indian dishes. Their lightly battered spin on a pakora with samphire and kale is a dish I will remember for a long time to come.

You can find Kari on 205A Emmet Road, Inchicore, for more info click here.

9. Creamed spinach from Hawksmoor

[FF]:

When you go to a steakhouse ranked the world’s best by Eater, you obviously expect the beef to be top-tier. At Hawksmoor, it absolutely is – perfectly marbled with just the right amount of bite from the exterior char, enhanced only by spreading a blob of the restaurant’s creamed spinach side over the top. Real ones know a steak dinner is actually all about the sides, and the creamed spinach offering definitely doesn’t disappoint. Finely chopped with no soggy leaves in sight, luxurious and creamy, Hawksmoor’s creamed spinach is one of the restaurant’s most frequently ordered sides and it’s easy to see why.

You can find Hawksmoor on College Green, for more info click here.

8. Mezze platter from Shouk

[KT]:

Shouk has been on my to-try list for years, and finally, I bit the bullet this year and took a vegetarian friend of mine for her birthday. While we both got main courses, probably unnecessarily, the star of the show was the small mezze platter, which is served with falafel and pitta (and is not really that small). You get four salads as well as hummus and baba ghanoush, and if you've been wanting to try it but haven't gotten around to it yet, I implore you to do so.

You can find Shouk in Drumcondra, for more info click here.

7. Potato and mortadella jambon from The Morning

[VR]:

Our office is located right beside The Morning, which is absolutely ideal if I'm on the hunt for a Little Treat™. They're always concocting new and delicious creations, one of which was their take on the Irish deli classic, the Jambon.

You can find The Morning on Pleasant Street, for more info click here here.

6. Whole roasted sole in Fish Shop

[MOL]:

I’m really lucky to live in close enough proximity to Fish Shop that I can usually pop in for a spontaneous dinner. It’s always wonderful, and even better as an unplanned treat. This particular sole was on a rainy night with Rach, where we didn’t have food in the house and we decided to risk popping down. We got the last two seats in the restaurant and they brought us out this perfect sole to share. It was so simple and absolutely delicious. Fish Shop I love you.

You can find Fish Shop in Smithfield's Benburb Street, for more info click here.

5. Library Street's Kouign-Amann

[EM]:

Library Street is undoubtedly one of the best restaurants operating in Dublin right now, the service, location, food and drink are without fault. I'm not typically a dessert girlie, but a trip to Library Street back in February for my partner's birthday flew in the face of that. It was my first time having a Kouign-Amann, which proved to be one of the best desserts I've ever had, a beautiful laminated style pastry, layered with Irish butter and caramelised sugar, served with a Ryan's Rhubarb sorbet and a Tonka bean ice cream.

You can find Library Street in Setanta Place, for more info click here.

4. Buffalo Chicken Benny from Ian’s Kitchen

[FF]:

If you live or work in the Crumlin/Kimmage catchment area you’ll be familiar with the royal blue exterior of Ian’s Kitchen, and the permanent queue outside the door particularly on weekends. If you’ve often passed and wondered to yourself, is the queue worth it? I’m here to report it is, particularly if you order the buffalo chicken benny served up with juicy tenders from Ian’s first culinary venture, Cluck Cluck Chicken. Brunch fatigue might have you thinking you’ve had enough eggs benedict to last a lifetime but this crispy chicken and creamy hollandaise will restore your faith in this more-ish midmorning mealtime.

You can find Ian's Kitchen in Kimmage, for more info click here.

3. Charred Sea Bream from Grain Store

[KT]:

So I'm technically cheating for my last entry, as Grain Store is based within Kilruddery Gardens, and that is not in Dublin, but instead, it's Wicklow, given how close by it is I hope you'll forgive me for choosing it.I had lunch at the Grain Store restaurant within the courtyard and had the most sumptuous charred seabream, paired with mussels, crispy potatoes, and leeks, and, dear reader, I simply couldn't leave it off my top eats list as a result. Everything is sourced locally and chosen based on season, and can really tell the freshness of the food when you're eating.

You can find The Grain Store restaurant in Kilruddery House and Gardens, for more info click here.

2. Gunpowder calamari from Happy's

[VR]:

One of the hardest things to find in a good restaurant (other than a glass of wine under €7) is calamari that isn't tough, chewy, or stringy. The calamari at Happy's is surprisingly some of the best I've tried - it's nearly as soft as butter, and the batter is crisp and flavourful.

You can find Happy's on Aston Quay, for more info click here.

1. Milk-fed lamb in Chapter One by M ickael Viljanen

[MOL]:

This isn’t just a contender for the best food I’ve had this year but could be the best bite of food I’ve ever had. Milk-fed lamb from Lozére, confit in lamb fat, finished on a plancha and simply seasoned with a bit of salt. I know that meals like Chapter One are a once-a-year excursion at most, but honestly, this one bite of food did something to my mind that changed it at a deep level, and in my eyes, that justifies the price ten times over. Incredible.

You can find Chapter One on Parnell Square, for more info hit up their Instagram.

Have anything to add to the mix? Let us know on [email protected]

