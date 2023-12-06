Our top Christmas gift picks for St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Brought to you by St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Whether you're shopping for a music head, a voracious reader or a beauty aficionado, there's something for everyone under one roof

St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre is easily one of Dublin's most iconic – and Instagrammable – spots, and this rings especially true at Christmastime. The elegant building is illuminated with twinkling lights, ornate decorations and giant baubles, making it the obvious choice for Christmas shopping in our city centre.

If you're bound for this picturesque shopping centre and are looking for some gift inspiration, then you've come to the right place. We've teamed up with St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre to highlight some of the incredible products available here. With a huge range of stores, including Dunnes, Boots, Best Menswear, United Colors of Benetton, Golden Discs, Easons, TK Maxx and Tribe, you're bound to find stocking fillers for all your friends and family under one roof.

Here's a sample of some of the great gifts you can nab from St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre:

€110, Golden Discs

Delight the music lover in your life with this sleek wooden turntable, complete with built-in stereo speakers. And, while you're in Golden Discs, be sure to check out some of their vinyl, to get your loved one's collection off to a flying start.

€19.95, United Colors of Benetton

Transform your loved one's commute with this chic and practical laptop bag with horizontal quilting and an adjustable, removable crossbody strap. A pretty practical gift but one that your loved one will use without fail every single day (you'll also end up saving them a bomb on laptop repairs).

Dunnes Stores

It's hard to go wrong at Christmas with a cosy pair of pyjamas, and this pair from Dunnes Stores will see your loved one through cold winter nights and beyond. No one will ever turn down a pair of cosy PJs, if you want to level up the present you could also get the family some matching ones for the 'gram.

€25.50, Boots

Spoil the beauty lover in your life with this illuminating palette from the queen of the highlight, Huda Kattan. Most people are still struggling through their ancient Urban Decay palettes, so give them the gift of a super-highlighting and pigmented Huda palette that will update their makeup routine.

€66.50, Best Menswear

Playfully dubbed the "finance bro vest" on TikTok, gilets had a bit of a moment this year, and for good reason. Not only are they stylish, they're also mega cosy, perfect for the daily walk over the Christmas period.

€15.99, Easons

The bestselling author of Ghosts and Everything I Know About Love is back with another novel, just in time for you to bring a smile to the bookworm in your life this Christmas. You can be sure this book is on a lot of people's Christmas lists this year.

€23, Tribe

Wardrobe staples always go down a treat on Christmas morning, and this good quality, 100% cotton tee deserves a spot underneath the tree. Ageing Millenials will have fond memories of 'Rip Curl' from the long-haired heydays of the naughties, so give them a gift where they can pretend they are living out their best bleached blonde Summer Bay life.

