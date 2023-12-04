You can get €2 coffees for all of December at this Drury Street café

A blessing during the most expensive time of the year.

Tattoo parlour Heartbreak Social Club launched a café within their Drury Street location in August, and for the entire month of December they are only charging €2 for all coffees.

Yes, you read that right. €2.

I've been on a spiritual journey, if you will, to find the best value for money coffee spot in Dublin (more to come on this later) so I am very up to date with what city centre cafés are charging these days and given the cheapest I've found so far this is €2.90 for a black americano, €2 for any and all coffees is unheard of.

Whether you want an americano, a flat white, or a cappuccino, it's going to be just €2. Heartbreak Social Club have relatively cheap prices for their coffee year around (€3 for a black americano normally) and given they also stock beans from Pine Cone Coffee Roasters, you know it's going to be a good cup of joe too.

Open seven days a week between 11am and 7pm, if you work or live in the vicinity, you know where to head for a cheap coffee

Header images via Instagram / Heartbreak Social Club

