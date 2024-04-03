Search icon

03rd Apr 2024

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

lovindublin

By Stephen Porzio

The North Dublin pub was believed to be one of the oldest in the county.

The Boot Inn, a pub located near Dublin Airport that is over 430 years old, has reportedly closed down – much to the sadness of its patrons.

Located behind the airport, the pub had been said to be one of the capital’s oldest due to its current building being built all the way back in 1593.

Recently, the bar had been singled out on TikTok as a great spot for a pint due to its close proximity to Dublin Airport and its impressive views of the runway.

Despite being beloved, however, reports have emerged that The Boot Inn has shut its doors.

Radio presenter Adrian Kennedy wrote on Facebook:

“Really sad to see the closure of the Boot Inn. This pub opened in 1593 and traded ever since. Back in the day it was the venue for Jets NightClub!”

“Best of luck for to proprietors John and Catherine for the future.”

Echoing these sentiments, popular Facebook page Dublin Gaelic Fans wrote: “Sorry to hear that the Boot Inn, near the airport has closed down. It was built in 1593, making it one of Dublin’s oldest pubs.

“It served a great pint of Guinness and many a Northside love story started in Jet’s Nightclub. Sad to see such a historical building forced to close its doors.”

Many patrons of the pub took to the comment sections of the posts to pay tribute to The Boot Inn.

One person wrote: “Many childhood days plane watching with the famous packet of crisps and a Cadet lemonade, then as a teenager jets night club. Sad to see it closed.”

Another said: “Terrible shame. Had many a pint in The Boot Inn. Iona Airways was right beside it. Jets nightclub behind it. All long gone, and now the Inn itself is to close. My children spotted aircraft from the field in the top section of the car park on Saturdays or Sundays.”

A third person wrote: “This is so sad. Loved this pub and often stopped in it over the years. Was at some great Aer Lingus sessions there over the years.”

This article originally featured on JOE

Header image via Facebook / Adrian Kennedy

