Beloved Temple Bar pub has reopened four years after closure

A long four years after the beginning of covid, Dublin continues to heal.

There has been a lot of recent reminiscing about covid lockdowns and restrictions as we pass the four year anniversary when (soon to be former) Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said we’d all be staying at home for just two weeks. As we’re all only too aware of, that two weeks became three months, and many more before the likes of restaurants or bars could open without everyone purchasing a meal costing at least €9 (absolutely bananas to look back on in hindsight).

While the lockdowns gave rise to many banana breads, screenshots from the Strava app of 5km running routes, and TikTok dances galore, it also saw the closure of many hospitality venues, some on a temporary basis, but others unfortunately more permanently.

One such pub that never reopened after the March 2020 lockdown was Turks Head on Parliament Street, Temple Bar. A favourite amongst Dubliners, it followed the covid guidelines and restrictions of the moment, but was unfortunately never able to reopen amid the various windows where it was permitted to do so in the following years.

Turks Head was as good as considered permanently closed – until February 2024 when they resurfaced on Instagram to announce their pending reopening, after full renovations of the premises, and even several snug areas to get cosy in, over an intimate catch-up with friends, or just a quiet pint with your own thoughts – you can put the phone down for twenty minutes, I believe in you.

The pub reopened over Paddy’s weekend, exactly four years after they were forced to close, along with all other Dublin bars and restaurants, and will now be open open seven days a week, with live music and DJ sets expected, and all major matches shown on their screens.

To make it even better, they will also be dog friendly, something we always love to see from a Dublin establishment.

We’re so delighted for them that they’ve reopened – be sure to pop in next time you’re out on the town.

Header images via Instagram / Turks Head

READ ON:

– 8 Irish chocolatiers to buy your eggs with this Easter

– Book Ahead: 13 events to check out in Dublin in April 2024

– Rock Against Homelessness returns for its ninth year at the 3Olympia