Love Tempo, a new bar by The Big Romance and Mother opens on Thomas Street

A combo that just makes sense.

If you've always loved the inhibition-free bops at Mother and the laid back, perpetually cool jazz sessions at The Big Romance in equal measures, it's your lucky day.

Love Tempo, a new bar the people behind The Big Romance and Mother came together to open has officially launched on Thomas Street, at the site of the former Clock pub which closed in February of this year.

Love Tempo has been marketed as a "music-led neighbourhood bar", and based on the vinyl-filled walls, listening parties and dreamy DJ sets you'll come across on any given night at Love Tempo's big sister, The Big Romance, we have no doubt this new Liberties haunt will more than achieve that promise.

The Big Romance is widely regarded as one of Dublin's best bars, a must-visit spot for great drinks and heaving weekend jazz sets, while Mother is a much-beloved queer club night that operates out of Lost Lane on Grafton Street, and hosts some of the very best LGBTQIA+ friendly events in the county. With two spots like this coming together, the result is bound to be something special.

Love Tempo has opened its doors on Thomas Street.

Announcing their formal opening on Instagram, the Love Tempo team wrote:

"Love Tempo is finally here.

"We can’t wait to welcome you all, we’re open 7 days a week, drop in for a cocktail this weekend and say hi".

A quick video of the interiors shows cosy, candlelit tables, Irish art adorning the walls, a giant disco ball and impressive sound system.

Love Tempo's opening comes almost exactly a year after Fidelity, a Smithfield spot also owned by The Big Romance team opened at the site formerly occupied by Dice Bar.

Definitely one to hit up over the festive period.

