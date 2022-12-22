A new bar from the Big Romance and Whiplash teams has opened in D7

At the site formerly occupied by Dice Bar.

Craft beer lovers and fans of a spot of soothing jazz have a new spot to hit up over the Christmas break, as Fidelity in Smithfield has opened its doors.

A new venture for the teams behind The Big Romance on Parnell Street and Whiplash, one of Ireland's top craft beer breweries, Fidelity opened quietly this week for local festive revellers.

When it was announced that they'd be taking over the former Dice Bar last month, the Fidelity team spoke about how honoured they were to take on such an iconic cultural space, which they described as "one of the best pubs in Dublin".

Taking everything we've learned from running a bar and brewing craft beer, our aim was to bring this to a new space that also encompassed our deep appreciation of music and the culture that surrounds it. As such everything in Fidelity is custom designed. We have a bespoke system from Hatchett Sound and our manifold pouring system ensures precise pressure and temperature to give you the best pour possible.

So what can you expect from the newly opened spot?

From what we can see, a welcoming, neighbourhood vibe with extensive craft beer selection, as well as great cocktails and creamy pints of plain. The impressive built-in sound system will be on-hand to provide the soundtrack to your night and you may also be interested to know Fidelity is 100% pet friendly - that includes dogs, macaws, and whatever else you've got.

Find Fidelity at 79 Queen Street in Smithfield.

Header image via Instagram/fidelitydublin

