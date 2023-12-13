Boom - A new coffee spot is set to open on Francis Street this week

Dublin 8 is blessed once again with another coffee spot.

Francis Street is known to be one of the best streets for food and drink in Dublin 8. It is home to the likes of Jackie's, Two Pups, Doll Society, Ginger café, Rumi café, to name but a few, and come Friday, they are about to welcome one more spot to their roster.

Boom Coffee, who already operate out of Inchicore, are launching their second café in Dublin 8, opposite Molloy's Liquor Store.

Owner Craig McCarthy embarked on his coffee journey almost four years ago after he graduated, personally crafting and constructing his first café himself. His hope for Boom is that it will be known as the best value speciality coffee in D8; the café will be using beans from Westmeath roastery Bell Lane.

Advertisement

The treats selection will be accessible no matter your dietary requirements - Boom stock gluten free and vegan treats from RUA, and cookie bars and pies from Tanya's Bakery. As for their fresh pastries, they will come in daily from Tartine.

As if that wasn't enough, there will be plenty of cool artwork to feast your eyes on as Boom is welcoming pieces from NCAD students, that will be on rotation, so they have the chance to showcase their work to the public.

Boom Coffee is set to open officially on Friday morning at 7am - go give them some love if you're after your morning caffeine fix.

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Eatyard has welcomed a new taco truck and a new pasta truckttoria

- Clondalkin and Tallaght pizzeria opens third location in Stillorgan

- Popular New Orleans inspired restaurant opens new southside location