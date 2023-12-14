Portmarnock café launches gorgeous new spot in Dublin 4

Hey Google, play Honey, Honey by ABBA.

Bath Avenue is a small haven for food and drink. Around here you will find the likes of Paulie's Pizza, The Chophouse, The Bath Pub, not to mention lunchtime royalty Juniors.

As if the hospitality offering around here wasn't enough, Portmarnock café Honey Honey have taken to socials to announce they too are now open on the Dublin 4 avenue.

The bright yellow café first launched on Strand Road in Portmarnock back in 2018, aiming to be a spot of sunshine for those in need, as well as a watering hole for the caffeine addicted masses.

Advertisement

After only nine months in operation, they ranked amongst the top 50 cafés in all of Ireland, and for a country with no shortage of coffee spots, this was no mean feat.

Led by Ieva and Roberta, Honey Honey's aim is to deliver quality coffee and treats, in a cosy atmosphere. It has been doing this for over five years in Portmarnock village, and we're sure the residents of Bath Avenue will soon discover its sunny charm.

Dublin 4 residents, make it your next go-to when you're in need of that all too important coffee and catch up.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / Honey Honey

READ ON:

- Dublin restaurant that seats 23 receives 21 booking cancellations for one night

- New fine dining restaurant to open within historic D18 pub

Advertisement

- Boom - A new coffee spot is set to open on Francis Street this week