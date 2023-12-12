Eatyard has welcomed a new taco truck and a new pasta truckttoria

Might be time for another trip to the D9 food market soon.

Eatyard is the gift that keeps on giving, feeding the people of Drumcondra and beyond with their frankly very hip street food market. They always have class food offerings, with the likes of Janets, Village Pizza, Gaucho's Dogs, and Nice Burger, to name but a few.

You're spoiled for choice, and the offering has just gotten that little bit better, with the addition of a new taco spot, as well as a pasta place - say hello to El Fuego and Pasta Truckttoria.

El Fuego

Travelling food truck El Fuego can be found in different parts of the country at different times, from Milk Market in Limerick on Saturdays, to Mountain View Market in Kilkenny on Sundays. Within Dublin, they operate at Spencer Dock on Thursdays, and now they have recently launched in a more permanent location, open every Thursday to Sunday - you guessed it, within Eatyard.

El Fuego is a food truck which was stared up by lifelong mates, Hugh and Fionn. The lads went on a journey to discover what true Mexican food really is, so they could bring it back to Ireland, with the authenticity it deserves, deriving the name of their truck from a volcano in Guatemala called Volcán de Fuego.

Hugh and Fionn now combine Mexican recipes with fresh Irish ingredients, creating dishes that are an amalgamation of both Mexican and Irish culture.

Pastiamo Truckttoria

Pastiamo was Ireland's first truckttoria, initially launching at Grand Canal Street in August 2022.

But what is a Truckttoria, I hear you ask? Essentially it's a trattoria, which is a style of restaurant in Italy that is less formal than a ristorante, but more formal than an osteria. And, you guessed it, the Truckttoria is a trattoria, just in truck form.

Well, the truckttoria now operates on Saturdays and Sundays at Eatyard, and for those worried they won't see them at The Place, not to worry, they'll still be there between Tuesday and Thursday.

So what can you expect from Pastiamo Truckttoria? The website breaks it down quite nicely with this ethos:

"In Pastiamo we only use fresh and quality products, believing that It's the secret of an excellent dish! We create everything from scratch from fresh pasta to our own sauces to assure the final result is the taste of home."

Their menu is short but sweet. Pastiamo do all the classics, from arrabbiatta to carbonara, bolognese to parmigiana. They serve tiramisu for dessert, as well as supplí (Italian snacks consisting of a ball of rice with tomato sauce) for small bites.

