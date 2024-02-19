Acai bowl spot finds new roots on Drury Street

By Katy Thornton

February 19, 2024 at 1:04pm

Share:

They are making their grand return to Dublin city centre.

Acai bowl food truck Roots are settling down more permanently with their first brick and mortar shop on Drury Street.

Anyone who has ever ventured out to Monkstown for one of their sweet bowls, knows that the acai is fresh and loaded with toppings, and you're always in for a bit of back and forth banter with the lads in charge of whipping up your masterpiece.

Well soon you will be able to find them more central, as Roots are making a Dublin city comeback, and launching a brick and mortar store on none other than the second best foodie street in Dublin (at least according to us) Drury Street.

For a relatively short street, there's a lot going on for Drury. New offerings like Bootleg, a wine bar/restaurant/low-key club, and Mani, the newest pizza-by-the-slice eatery have elevated its status even further, as well as tattoo parlour Heartbreak Social Club's new café that serves €2 coffees, be it a mocha, cappuccino, or latte. Now they're going to have the ever trendy Tumblr dish acai bowls - we hate to sound like we're on an episode of Love Island, but this street is going from strength to strength.

Advertisement

We have no exact date for the opening of their new store, but the lads say it'll be within the coming weeks, which lines up perfectly with the arrival of the warmer spring weather and longer days (have yis noticed that it stays sunny past 5pm now, cause we certainly have).

In fact, you could have all three meals on Drury Street now if you fancied - an acai bowl from Roots for breakfast, a pizza slice from Mani for lunch, and a sophisticated small plates feast from newly labelled Bib Gourmand restaurant Amy Austin for dinner.

We're looking forward to having Roots within walking distance of our office, that's for damn sure.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / Roots

READ ON: 

- Hugely popular Italian restaurant announces closure in Rathmines

- 10 of the best foodie streets in Dublin City

Advertisement

- 16 of the best spots in Dublin for food and cocktails

Share:

Latest articles

Hugely popular Italian restaurant announces closure in Rathmines

10 of the best foodie streets in Dublin City

16 of the best spots in Dublin for food and cocktails

40 dog-friendly places to bring your pooch in Dublin

You may also love

Love Tempo, a new bar by The Big Romance and Mother opens on Thomas Street

New Allta restaurant has opened reservations for January

New pub opening on Nassau Street promises to be 'a country pub in the big smoke'

Portmarnock café launches gorgeous new spot in Dublin 4