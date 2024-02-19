Acai bowl spot finds new roots on Drury Street

They are making their grand return to Dublin city centre.

Acai bowl food truck Roots are settling down more permanently with their first brick and mortar shop on Drury Street.

Anyone who has ever ventured out to Monkstown for one of their sweet bowls, knows that the acai is fresh and loaded with toppings, and you're always in for a bit of back and forth banter with the lads in charge of whipping up your masterpiece.

Well soon you will be able to find them more central, as Roots are making a Dublin city comeback, and launching a brick and mortar store on none other than the second best foodie street in Dublin (at least according to us) Drury Street.

For a relatively short street, there's a lot going on for Drury. New offerings like Bootleg, a wine bar/restaurant/low-key club, and Mani, the newest pizza-by-the-slice eatery have elevated its status even further, as well as tattoo parlour Heartbreak Social Club's new café that serves €2 coffees, be it a mocha, cappuccino, or latte. Now they're going to have the ever trendy Tumblr dish acai bowls - we hate to sound like we're on an episode of Love Island, but this street is going from strength to strength.

We have no exact date for the opening of their new store, but the lads say it'll be within the coming weeks, which lines up perfectly with the arrival of the warmer spring weather and longer days (have yis noticed that it stays sunny past 5pm now, cause we certainly have).

In fact, you could have all three meals on Drury Street now if you fancied - an acai bowl from Roots for breakfast, a pizza slice from Mani for lunch, and a sophisticated small plates feast from newly labelled Bib Gourmand restaurant Amy Austin for dinner.

We're looking forward to having Roots within walking distance of our office, that's for damn sure.

