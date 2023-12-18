New Allta restaurant has opened reservations for January

Book yourself in some joy for 2024.

Best known perhaps for its time as a carpark rooftop restaurant, based for a time on Trinity Street, Allta are no stranger to switching things up, and they are at it again with plans to open a new eatery, bar, and micro bakery in the heart of the Dublin docklands.

They took to Instagram to share the news of their impending opening back in September, running through the many phases that Allta has gone through in the four years it's been in operation.

"We opened the doors to allta in 2019 and since then we have seen a winebar, the alltabox, bakery, summerhouse, a cocktail bar in a gallery and a restaurant on a carpark rooftop. it’s been a wild ride!"

Advertisement

Now there grand opening is expected for January 2024, with bookings officially live between then and April. We have no doubt that slots are going to fill up quickly. You can make a reservation here.

Header image via Allta

READ ON:

- 24 of the best Dublin food and drink openers of 2023

Advertisement

- Fingal CoCo receives 7,000 page application for Dublin Airport expansion

- A Game of Thrones inspired axe-throwing experience has opened in Smithfield