9 spots doing bottomless brunch in Dublin right now

As Irish people, there are two things we love more than anything else in the world.

A drink or two, and a bargain. As most of us know, these two things aren't usually conducive - we all know the feeling of heading out for "just the one" and ending up spending the bulk of our wages in one whirlwind evening. This is where bottomless brunch comes in. It's all inclusive, so no need to worry about bankrupting yourself. All you need to focus on is getting a cute outfit together and you're good to go. Haven't been to your favourite brunch spot in a while, and wondering if it still has a bottomless option? We've got you covered with this handy list.

Thundercut Alley

Location: Smithfield, Dublin 7

Looking to enjoy breakfast tacos during your bottomless brunch in Dublin? You'll experience that pure joy here, every Saturday and Sunday from 11. They also do bottomless nights on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. You really can have it all.

Platform 61

Location: South William Street, Dublin 2

Platform 61 has a stunning menu of brunch favourites such as Huevos Rancheros, Eggs Benedict, The Open Steak Sandwich and Avocado on Toast. And of course, there are the bottomless mimosas! Also, if you're looking for a midweek day out, Platform 61 are now doing bottomless all day, 6 days a week (closed on Mondays).

Cleaver East

Location: Temple Bar, Dublin 2

Enjoy bottomless Mimosas or Bellinis for €19.95 pp along with a gorge menu of short rib tacos, buttermilk chicken with waffles and loads more every Saturday and Sunday at this v. Instagrammable spot.

Beef and Lobster

Location: Parliament Street, Dublin 2

Order a main course and get two hours of bottomless mimosas or bellinis for €19.95!

What's on the menu? Get yourself some Duck Wings, Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Waffles, cajun chicken quesadillas or one of their mouth-watering burgers.

The Revolution

Location: Rathgar, Dublin 6

Enjoy bottomless mimosas, beers, sparkling rose, seltzers, tunes and more at this Rathgar spot every Saturday and Sunday from 11.

Bow Lane Social

Location: Aungier Street, Dublin 2

You have your choice of bottomless brunch or bottomless supper club at this buzzy Aungier Street spot. Which speaks to your spirit more?

In terms of food, there's All Day Breakfast, Huevos Rancheros, Crab And King Prawn Hash and loads more.

The Square Ball

Location: Hogan Place, Dublin 2

Enjoy bottomless brunch and board games every Saturday and Sunday at this deadly Dublin 2 spot. Brunch will set you back €35 for Bottomless drinks & one main dish. Not too shabby!

Chimac

Location: Aungier Street, Dublin 2

Did someone say bottomless frosé? For an almighty feed of Korean fried chicken and icy pink goodness on tap, Chimac is your only man, every Sunday.

Image via Instagram Stories/Chimac

Jackie's

Location: Francis Street, Dublin 8

This new nostalgic D8 boozer is the latest addition to Dublin's bottomless brunch scene, and must be the only place in Ireland - nay, the world - offering bottomless pints of Harp. Every Saturday and Sunday, 30 quid a head.

Happy brunchin'!

Please drink responsibly

Header image via Instagram/cleavereast

