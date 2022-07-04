Dublin's top spots for a clucking good chicken burger

You can't beat a good chicken burger.

While we all love a juicy beef burger, sometimes the only thing that will satiate you is a crispy chicken burger. They are a niche all on their own, and deserve the same recognition as their beef counterparts. If you'd always choose a chicken burger over a beef, here are the Dublin spots to hit up.

Hot Chix

Locations: Swords & George's Dock

Hot Chix opened their first dine-in spot on George's Dock in April, previously only running delivery out of Swords. As well as their delectable chicken burgers they offer tenders and mac n cheese covered fries (yes, you read that right), making this a must-try spot.

Benjamin's Hot Chicken

Location: Ballybrack

Located at The Village Yard in Ballybrack, Benjamin's Hot Chicken serves Nashville style chicken inside a pillowy burger bun. They only open weekends, Fridays 5:30pm to 9pm, Saturday 12:30pm to 9pm, and Sunday 1pm to 8pm.

Advertisement

Firebyrd

Location: Ranelagh

Another spot specialising in Nashville hot chicken is Ranelagh's Firebyrd. They do tenders, wings, insane sides such as fried pickles and tex mex totchos, as well as chicken burgers that start from €12.

Spatched

Location: Rathmines

One of Dublin's newest chicken burger spots is Spatched. Run by the same people as pasta pros Sprezzatura, Spatched are chicken connoisseurs. They have three bun combos, the Dry Fry with Gravy, the Spatched Classic, and the Spatched Truffalo, all of which can have avocado, bacon, double fried egg, or extra cheese added. Spatched is also home to the soup nugget, which are pressed and coated nuggets made in the style of a Chinese soup dumpling and full of chicken soup.

Mad Egg

Multiple Locations

Advertisement

Mad Egg burst onto the Dublin scene in 2018, changing up the chicken burger and tender game forever. Now they have four locations, with a fifth incoming to Dublin West, making it pretty obvious that their chicken burgers are some of the best about. My personal favourite is the Heartbreaker, that comes with dripping cheese, jalapeño hot sauce, and pickles.

BuJo Burger Joint

Locations: Sandymount & Castleknock

BuJo are burger legends in Dublin, and this includes their chicken burgers. They'll soon be opening their third spot in Terenure, making them and their gorge menu even more accessible. Plus, they're all about sustainability, only using fully recyclable packaging - it's the little things.

Cluck Chicken

Location: Walkinstown

Now if you're looking for a spot that really knows their chicken burgers, you can't go wrong with Cluck Chicken. The food truck does a monthly special, with the July spesh being the Champion burger, complete with fried chicken, bacon jam, organic goats cheese, truffle honey, sandwiched in a beetroot bun.

Advertisement

Chimac

Location: Aungier Street

For Korean fried chicken, it's gotta be Chimac. They're opening a second location soon, which is fab news for everyone, but in the meantime you should check out their Aungier Street branch. Chimac opens Tuesday through to Sunday from 12:30pm.

Happy Endings

Location: Aston Quay

Masters of street food, Happy Endings have five chicken burgers on their menu at all times. These burgers come with Mission Spice Fried Chicken, and are complete with toppings such as peanut and lime sauce, vegan chilli crunch, gochujang cheese sauce, and Asian pickles.

So as you can see, Dublin has provided for the chicken burger obsessed masses and then some.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/chimacdublin

READ ON: 'I'm Irish!' - Selling Sunset stars Mary and Romain return to Dublin for pints and trad