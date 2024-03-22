7 openers to be aware of in Dublin right now

The exact kind of news we love to see, all in one place.

It’s true that openers have been few and far between since 2024 kicked off, slowing down massively from the surge of new openings we saw towards the end of 2023. That said, things do seem to be picking up for new hospitality ventures, with plenty of new spots for us to shout about, many of which have only flung their doors open this very week. We’ve got the reopening of old pubs, a new eatery in a beloved salad chain, not to mention two new bakeries (three if you include Scéal Bakery, which launched at the Greystones Marina last month).

So if you’re a little behind on your Dublin food news, here are all the openers you might have missed hearing about over the last few weeks.

Brown Bag Bakery

Roselawn Shopping Centre, Dublin 15, more info here

We’ve only been discussing how Dublin is in a bit of bakery boom, even writing a full feature on the phenomena, when we were proved right once again with the opening of Brown Bag Bakery (10/10 name), based in Blanchardstown.

There’s something about a bakery set up that has display pastries out on translucent brown paper, with each one labelled in black marker that just makes it known the baked goods themselves are bound to be legendary. The space is pared back and looks somewhat undone, but the pastries on display, the pear and almond bun in particular looks sensational.

Coffee is also on the cards, with beans sourced from Groundwork Coffee Co.

Sprout

Camden Street, more info here

A highly anticipated opener for anyone working in and around Camden Street, it’s time for the shutters to lift on Sprout’s sixth Dublin location.

Even the person most opposed to the salad as a meal will have to take their hat off to the bowls that come out of Sprout. The warm bowls in particular will keep you satiated well past your dinner time, the kind of meal that has you pop on some beans and toast at 9pm because you nearly forgot to eat before bed altogether.

It’s hard to choose a fighter from Sprout; I had something of a relationship with the Charred Chicken taco bowl, before embarking on a brief rendezvous with the Bombay bowl, and finally settling into a love affair with the simple but effective Sataysfied bowl (yes, I’m using romantic relations as a metaphor, that’s how much of a fan I am of Sprout).

Biang Biang

Mary Street, more info here

Biang Biang baby, there’s a new noodle spot ready and waiting to pull you in with both hands.

Biang Biang has officially opened its doors on Mary Street Little, just off Capel Street, specialising in its namesake and other authentic street food from X’ian. Hand pulled noodles will of course be the star of the show but you’ll also be able to chow down on handmade dumplings, traditional X’ian hamburgers and sweet treats.

CN Dumpling

Montague Street, more info here

22nd coolest street in the world, is that you?

Camden Street is only as cool as the adjacent streets that surround it, and Montague Street is its main hype man.

Between La Gordita, Green Bench and Meltdown, this tiny lane is no stranger to to great eateries and the newest addition to the fold is CN Dumpling, an authentic Chinese restaurant newly opened this week.

CN Dumpling is all about Chinese tapas, handcrafted dumplings and fresh, healthy ingredients. Expect fun dishes to share with friends, carefully considered cocktails and of course, delicious, made-with-love dumplings that are sure to be the star of the show.

Una Bakery

Ranelagh, more info here

Another new bakery that spurred on our wonderment about the current boom happening was the arrival of Una Bakery to Ranelagh. Something I’ve often thought this tiny village in South Dublin has lacked is a bakery / café – while there are definitely coffee spots to be sure – Nick’s is an institution well worth shouting about and Urban Health has very wholesome ‘I’m just popping in for a matcha following my pilates class’ vibes, not to mention the cute haven that is One Kinda Folk – there isn’t anything that takes baking goods as seriously as Una.

We’ve been dying to get down ourselves to check out the goodies at hand, and we imagine, as with many bakeries in this city, they will soon be sporting an everlasting queue out the door.

Turk’s Head

Parliament Street, more info here

One pub that never reopened after the March 2020 lockdown was Turks Head on Parliament Street, Temple Bar. A favourite amongst Dubliners, it followed the covid guidelines and restrictions of the moment, but was unfortunately never able to reopen amid the various windows where it was permitted to do so in the following years.

Turks Head was as good as considered permanently closed – until February 2024 when they resurfaced on Instagram to announce their pending reopening, after full renovations of the premises, and even several snug areas to get cosy in, over an intimate catch-up with friends, or just a quiet pint with your own thoughts – you can put the phone down for twenty minutes, I believe in you.

Roots

Drury Street, more info here

Acai bowl food truck Roots have soft launched their first brick and mortar shop on Drury Street.

Anyone who has ever ventured out to Monkstown for one of their sweet bowls, knows that the acai is fresh and loaded with toppings, and you’re always in for a bit of back and forth banter with the lads in charge of whipping up your masterpiece.

Well now you can find them more central, as Roots have made a Dublin city comeback, launching brick and mortar store on none other than the second best foodie street in Dublin (at least according to us) Drury Street in the premises that used to hold Twenty Three Ice Cream Lab.

Know of anymore Dublin openers that you think we ought to hear about? Let us know at [email protected].

