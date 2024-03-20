Book Ahead: 13 events to check out in Dublin in April 2024

It’s time to look ahead to another month teeming with events in Dublin.

We may still have over a week left in March, but as anyone looking to book something in Dublin will tell you, you’ve got to be ahead of the mark to avoid disappointment. Fail to plan and plan to fail, as they say. Tickets and bookings for the very best events in this city don’t last long, so if you’re looking at what to get up to in April, these are the events in Dublin that we suggest you book ahead, from a theatre adaptation of a best-selling novel, to a club night that ends at 10:30pm, to a Polish wine festival.

13. Roe & Co x Majken Bech Bailey and Jordan Bailey

April 11th – April 14th, Roe & Co Distillery, more info here

Husband and wife duo Majken Bech Bailey and Jordan Bailey, formerly behind Michelin restaurant AIMSIR based in County Kildare, are hosting an exceptional once-off culinary experience in collaboration with Roe & Co at the Dublin 8 Distillery.

This will be an immersive journey, where all things food, drink, and naturally whiskey will be the focus points. Guests will be treated to a seven-serve tasting experience, created by Bech-Bailey, and pay homage to the rich heritage of Irish food, as well as shine a light on producers he has worked closely with during his career. There will also be five whiskey cocktails to try, with the option of going for a non-alcoholic series of beverages as well.

Tickets cost €120pp.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 25th at 10am from here.

12. Self Determination: A Global Perspective exhibition

Until April 21st, IMMA, more info here

These are your last few weeks to catch the Self Determination Exhibition at the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA). One of the largest exhibitions in the museum’s history, it is a result of three long years of careful research. The exhibition focuses on the nation-states that emerged in the wake of World War I, and it explores the role of art and artists in relation to how national identities are expressed. Both Irish and international works are on display, with nations including but not limited to Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, and Egypt all featuring.

Plus if you’re trying to save a bitta coin coming up to summer, there is free general admission into IMMA.

Learn more about the Self Determination exhibition here.

11. Illuminate Herstory: A Candle Crafting Affair Celebrating Women’s History

April 3rd, Fumbally Lane, more info here

While we love to flock to the likes of Dunnes or Penneys for a new candle every couple of weeks – or to the Max Benjamin concessions if we’re feeling a lil fancy – there’s a certain charm to crafting one yourself, as Dublin well and truly enters its crafty era. This candle-making workshop is hosted by CMB scents, and each guest will get the chance to pour their own soy candles, while receiving tips and tricks on how to efficiently burn candles.

Tickets are currently €38.50 with the early bird discount.

This Women’s History event kicks off at 6pm on April 3rd, with the workshop running for just under an hour between 18:50 and 19:40. Find more info on Eventbrite.

10. The Kite Runner

April 2nd – April 6th, Gaiety Theatre, more info here

One of the events I’ll be heading to in April is The Kite Runner at The Gaiety Theatre. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Khaled Hosseini, anyone who has read the book, or seen the movie adaptation, will be familiar with how utterly devastating this story is. The play comes directly from Broadway, so you know the performances are going to be up to scratch.

Following two childhood best friends torn apart by a terrible incident at the local kite running competition in 1975 Afghanistan, you’d be hard pressed not to shed a tear during this performance. If it’s even half as emotionally provoking as the novel, you’ll be thinking about it for days.

Tickets start at €21.50, and it should be noted that this production is for those 13 years old and above.

Check out ticket availability here.

9. Children of the Sun

April 13th – May 11th, Abbey Theatre, more info here

Kicking off in mid April and running into May is Children of the Sun at the Abbey Theatre, a dark comedy that has been adapted from the 1905 classic by Maxim Gorky, a story that follows a small family and their inner circle as they navigate their way through a crisis.

Anything I’ve seen at the Abbey has been nothing short of breathtaking, and this is likely to be no different. If you’re looking for a bit of culture to shake up your April plans, then make sure you get some tickets.

Tickets start from €15.

8. Frankie Boyle Lap of Shame Tour

April 19th, April 21st, 3Olympia, more info here

Seems like most Dublin folk were already on the book ahead buzz for this event; following the sell out of his Dublin dates, Frankie Boyle has added two extra for his gigs at the 3Olympia, with a strict no phones, no recording, no latecomers, and no re-admittance policy. There are very few seats available, but if you’re a huge fan, or just in need of some lols, be sure not to stall on trying to get your tickets secured.

You can source your tickets on Ticketmaster, with prices starting at €30.

7. Turning Heads: Rubens, Rembrandt and Vermeer

Until May 26th, National Gallery of Ireland, more info here

Another art exhibition worth a look in is Turning Heads at the National Gallery. Full of portraits of, well, heads, or tronies as they are referred to in the art world, you will find works such as Study of an Old Woman by Rubens, The Laughing Man by Rembrandt and Vermeer’s highly recognisable Girl with the Red Hat.

Unlike most parts of the National Gallery, you will need to book a ticket for this exhibition, starting at €11.25 for adults. While you’re there though, you might as well enjoy the rest of the gallery – their permanent collection is truly something, and I’ve spent many an occasion gazing upon The Opening of the Sixth Seal.

Book tickets on the website here.

6. Polish Wine Fest

April 6th, Fumbally Stables, more info here

The Polish Wine Fest is back in business, and with a large majority of their ticket holders returning customers, that attests to how great of a day it is. The festival consists of a one hour masterclass, followed by a two hour open tasting, with a great range of Polish wines to get stuck into.

There will be two time slots, one from 12:00 to 15:00, and one from 16:00 and 19:00.

You can get your tickets for this year’s Polish Wine Fest here.

5. Peach

April 12th, Hen’s Teeth, more info here

Hen’s Teeth are known for their events, and this is just the first of two we’re including on this list of events taking place in Dublin this April. Peach is a pop-up party for women who occupy the LGBTQ-plus spectrum, an inclusive space where pals and allies of gals are also more than welcome. You can expect sets from DJ Mini Kimono and DJ Kate Brennan Harding who will be on the decks until late into the evening. A percentage of the ticket prices will also go towards Palestine, which is only more of a reason to stop by.

Tickets for Peach start at €10; you can get yours on Eventbrite.

4. The Pull of the Stars

April 5th – May 12th, The Gate Theatre, more info here

Irish novelist Emma Donoghue sees her story transformed onto the stage in this Gate Theatre production, a story set in a Dublin hospital amid the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918. It follows three days in the life of Julia Power, a young midwife based in a quarantined women’s ward.

This play is recommended for those aged 15 and over, and does contain difficult and possibly triggering themes.

Tickets start from €16.

Read more about the play and get tickets through here.

3. Downward Dog Yoga

April 6th, The Conrad, more info here

At long last, us Dubliners can get a taste of the beauty that is puppy yoga.

For years it feels like we have watched London influencers atop the Shard and other fancy buildings taking part in this wholesome activity, and while the Dublin version is a little different, the same adorable sentiment remains.

Kicking off in October, the Dog Yoga is now a quarterly affair at The Conrad, somewhere you and your own pup can go for some stretching and relaxation. This event is in partnership with Milo’s Mission Rescue, a dog rehoming charity, and 10% of the proceeds will go straight to this organisation.

Book your place on Eventbrite here.

2. Haus of Wig

April 19th, The Sugar Club, more info here

It’s back! Join this cast of sensational performers on for a showstopping extravaganza, featuring a formidable line-up of guests and of course the very talented trio: Naomi Diamond, Donna Fella, and Shaqira Knightly.

You can expect lights, live music, dancing, comedy, games and lipsyncing galore.

Get your tickets here.

1. A Backstory Benefit Dance for Gaza Emergency: Relief Fund

April 6th, Hen’s Teeth, more info here

Our second Hen’s Teeth event is a Benefit Dance for the Gaza Emergency, with DJ sets from Hewan Mulugeta, Pablo Santos, Big Cheeks, JR Spesh, Sally Cinnamon and Queen Beatz on the night, and hosted by Dónal Dineen. Tickets cost €20 for general admission.

The Benefit kicks off at 19:00 – you can nab your tickets here.

Know of any more class events we should book ahead in Dublin this April? Let us know at [email protected].

READ ON:

– 17 of the best traditional pubs in Dublin

– The 11 best steakhouses worth the hype in Dublin

– The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin