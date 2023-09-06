The 11 best steakhouses worth the hype in Dublin

No matter how you like your steak cooked, these spots are well done

Now that Dublin is in its steak era, it's time to have a look at the very best steakhouses on offer. With the opening of Hawksmoor, a second Boeuf, and the transition from Stella Diner to Steak Steakhouse, there's something in the water (or the pepper sauce) that has us going nuts for a steak again.

Steakhouses are about a lot more than just steak, however, given the decadence and often the price tag attached to their dishes, it's imperative that the service is as good as the food, and so a steakhouse can't achieve greatness status without that. A good steak out is all about savouring the luxury of the experience with great meat quality, exceptional sides, and bearnaise sauce you'd bathe in given the opportunity.

Dublin has eleven steakhouses that fit this bill, so next time you're looking to book one in, for a special occasion, or just when you're feeling fancy, here's where you ought to go.

11. Boeuf

Suffolk Street & South William Street, more info here

Known for serving prime cuts of Irish beef with a French flourish, Boeuf has been open since 2017 and keeping bellies full with their steaks and many variations of mashed potato. All their classic French cuts (fillet mignon, rib-eye, strip-lion and prime rump) are 100% Irish beef and the team uses a hip-hung method (hanging the carcass at a 90-degree angle by the hip) for a minimum of 28 days. Steaks are served on a seasoned cast-iron plate with sautéed French onion crouton- oui oui.

What might be most impressive about Boeuf however is its sides menu, of which there are 31 - yes, 31, divided into seven categories: mash, croquettes, salads, gratin, potato gratin, frites, and sauces. The sides are also super reasonably priced, you'd truly be within your right to order ten.

Go for? The six different kinds of mash

10. Hawksmoor

College Green, more info here

Perhaps the most hyped opener of 2023 is none other than the world-renowned steakhouse Hawksmoor and we can't help but agree with the hysteria around it. The impressive space certainly adds to the dining experience, a meal here feels special. Hawksmoor is a glitzy New York steakhouse through and through, from the interior finishes, and the cocktail list to the calibre of service.

Naturally, the steaks take centre stage with prime cuts coming from the likes of grass-obsessed farmer Ronan in County Meath, and Bronagh and Cathal whose Angus and Herefords roam the wilds of the Burren eating a diverse range of grasses and herbs. Impressive Chateaubriands and Porterhouses are priced per 100g and served up cast iron platters to share, with smaller cuts of sirloin, rib-eye and rump available too. The seafood offering is also amazing - Hawksmoor definitely makes the most of what's available on Irish shores with Kelly Gigas and Flaggy Shore oysters, Duncannon smoked salmon and native lobster baked with Micil Inverin whiskey.

Everything on the menu has a story, and the servers are well-versed and ready to chat through the detailed background of each dish.

Go for? An occasion meal where you need a good feed

Hawksmoor opens seven days a week.

9. Rustic Stone

South Great George's Street, more info here

A steakhouse like no other in Dublin is Rustic Stone by Michelin-anointed chef Dylan McGrath, a fusion of stone cooking, robata grill and Asian influences, where ingredients are chosen due to seasonality in order to bring forth the best flavours possible.

As the name would suggest, you can order your steak to be cooked on the stone, with prices beginning from €28 for the rump, and heading up to the fillet which will cost you €48. If you're dining with someone who isn't that into steak, there is plenty of variety on the menu, including dishes like tuna steak on the stone, Japanese fried chicken, and char siu pork rib-eye. Vegetarians will also find plenty of options, from pumpkin curry to coal-roasted aubergine.

Like other steakhouses in Dublin, Rustic Stone incorporates seafood but leans into Asian fusion flavours, swapping the traditional sides of chips and mash for steamed sushi rice and glass noodles.

Go for? Asian fusion steak

Rustic Stone opens Tuesday through to Sunday.

8. Bovinity

Capel Street, more info here

Much has been written about Capel Street and its continued growth into being one of the best foodie streets in the city. The addition of Bovinity (sis restaurant to All Bar Chicken) last year has only added to the mystique and the spot is fast becoming a new location on the city's ever-growing steak trail.

The steakhouse is a cavern-style space, perfect for enjoying an intimate dinner and drinks, FX Buckley-sourced steak and Bar 1661-twinged cocktails. Sharing is caring at Bovinity; the sharing steak is a special that changes day to day, and while you're already sharing, we advise getting some bites or a series of sides to accompany your main - as with all premium steak spots, Bovinity has a great selection, from crispy sriracha potatoes to onion strings, to oyster shooters at just €3.50 a pop.

Go for? A casual Friday night dinner and drinks date

Bovinity opens Tuesday to Sunday - you can keep up with them on socials.

7. Shanahan's on the Green

Stephen's Green, more info here

Set back from the hustle and bustle of the busy streets of Dublin in a classically decorated former Georgian townhouse is Shanahan's On The Green.

This is a traditional steakhouse, complete with starch white tablecloths and a view of Stephen's Green that feels timeless and classic. Diners are asked to refrain from using their phone when eating, which only adds to the experience - we can all afford to live in the moment some more, especially when you're dropping this kind of money on food.

Shanahan's starters focus on seafood, with pan-fried scallops, sizzling black West Coast mussels, and sautéed garlic shrimp appearing on the menu, while the steaks, the cheapest of which is the petit fillet art €56, are all served with caramelised onions and steak jus. The sides are to share, with the creamed sweet corn, parsley and lemon butter asparagus, and crispy hash browns solidifying Shanahan's as a must-try steakhouse.

You are not going to be eating here every week, but if you want to treat somebody for a special occasion then this is has got to be a top choice.

Go for? The full starched linen-table experience

Shanhan's on the Green opens five days a week, Tuesday to Saturday - you can make a booking HERE

6. Marco Pierre White

Donnybrook and Dawson Street, more info here

Both Marco Pierre White's Dublin locations have been open for over a decade, which is a testament to the beloved place they have in the heart of their customers.

Marco Pierre White was the original “Celebrity Chef” but perhaps more importantly, he was the youngest chef to ever get 3 Michelin stars, and has also trained hundreds of chefs, including Gordon Ramsay.

As such, the prices at Marco Pierre White are somewhat steep - there is a 7oz Wagyu Fillet that will set you back at a staggering €110, and is subject to availability - but your chips are included, which is something that is not a guarantee in other establishments.

At heart, MPW is a simple restaurant, but does each of its dishes well, cooking with elegance and intention, placing emphasis on the cuts of meat, the freshest fish, and classic sauces. It's the kind of place your could bring a couple of generations of your family to and they'd all walk away fed and happy.

Go for? That celebrity chef experience

5. Tomahawk

Temple Bar, more info here

Tomahawk is a polished spot with a relaxed atmosphere- helped along by the big open kitchen filled with fire and bustle. Its casual vibe is perfect for a good feed when you're not feeling like squeezing into a body-con outfit or those jeans that fit just a little too snugly these days. A steakhouse feed will normally leave you with the meat sweats, Joey Tribbiani style, so the more chilled-out atmosphere at this intimate spot fits perfectly with the kind of meal you will have.

Drawing on Argentinian meat traditions and American grill technique- these steaks are cooked right there in front of you. They've a solid cut selection, with prices ranging from between €40 and €55, with the 12oz flank only costing you €26 (as Dublin prices go this is great) with their dry-aged rumoured to be one of the best in the city. While the Tomahawk sides are somewhat on the pricier side (the charred broccoli is €7.50), we give them props for originality, particularly for the corn on the cob with garlic nduja butter, and the mushrooms and asparagus in brown sugar butter.

Go for? The 34oz Tomahawk steak for two

4. Michael's

Mount Merrion more info here

While many spots claim to know their way around a cow carcass, owner/head chef of Michael's Gaz Smith has basically written the book on it and it's called And For Mains. Known for their often hilarious social posts and marketing, Michael's in Mount Merrion marries together super fresh seafood, and aged steaks, with a class wine list to boot. No trip to Michael's in the leafy environs of Mount Merrion is ever the same and each meal invariably ends in a Jägerbomb or five.

Smith has built up an incredible relationship with some of the best suppliers in the city (and beyond) and as a result gets truly some of the best cuts and catches available. Not a slave to a menu he chops and changes based on what comes through the door, his signature Surf n Turf is never the same two days in a row. It's the kind of place where you leave your preconceived notions of what to have at the door, and just ask the incredible staff what's in and what's good.

Go for? The best quality beef and seafood around

Michael's opens Wednesday through to Sunday.

3. The Butcher Grill

Ranelagh's 92 Main Street, more info here

From the people who brought us the much-beloved 777, Dillinger's, and Amy Austin, this spot on Ranelagh's Main Street has reached nothing short of cult status at this stage. As the name suggests, The Butcher Grill is a grill restaurant specialising in great big slabs of meat designed for sharing.

While the steaks are not cheap here, you do get one side for a single steak serving or two with the to-share serving. The sharing steak will set you back a minimum of €78 for the perfectly seared Cote du Boeuf, but you are getting a 24oz piece of meat, so when you divide that by two it costs less than getting one of the single servings, and you get more bang for your buck. They've got some healthy-sized sides, with the likes of cauliflower cheese, beer-battered onion rings, smoky black beans and bacon, as well as bone marrow butter mash all in attendance.

Go for? A helluva lot of meat to share

The Butcher Grill is based in Ranelagh, and opens Monday to Saturday for dinner, and on Sundays for a roast.

2. Featherblade

Dawson Street more info here

The team behind Featherblade (and sister restaurant Mister S) are definitely some of the most unassuming in the Dublin food scene, but they constantly serve up some of the best food in the city. Despite being numbered as one of the best in the city Featherblade is one of the most affordable, and thankfully the team don't scrimp on quality, using some of the country's best suppliers. It's a small restaurant, and as such books out quickly, with a more casual vibe than most steak places, but that gives it somewhat of an exclusive edge and ensures you're taken care of quickly and efficiently.

The featherblade cut is my favourite and costs a very reasonable €14 - if you want to fancy your meal up a little, I recommend spending the extra €6 to add a skewer of grilled prawns. As for the sides, Featherblade has an elite line-up. We're talking creamed spinach, truffle mac n cheese, beef dripping chips, and my personal favourite, the grilled broccoli with garlic, chilli, and dukkah (trust me, you don't want to miss out).

Go for? Quality steak on a budget

Featherblade opens seven days a week.

1. FX Buckley

Multiple Locations, more info here

There's a reason that FX Buckley has been voted the sixth-best steakhouse worldwide recently. They have long been established as providers of Ireland’s finest, premium quality meat, perfecting their craft for over six generations. Unusually, FX Buckley sources all their meat from heifers, and dry-age the beef for 28 days in state-of-the-art meat lockers to add flavour, and seal in those juices in high-temperature charcoal ovens.

Naturally, the most important part of a steakhouse is the steak itself, but as I've made abundantly clear throughout this article, the sides can make or break a restaurant, and with ten to choose from, including sautéed mushrooms, caramelised onions, creamed spinach, as well as your classic mash and beef dripping chip offerings, FX excels in this area too.

Add in the premium level of service you receive, and it's no wonder that FX Buckley secured the top spot in our eyes.

Go for? The whole-package steakhouse experience

There are two FX Buckley Steakhouse locations to choose from in Dublin.

Have we missed any? Let us know on [email protected]

