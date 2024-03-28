The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

As anyone living here will attest, Dublin isn’t exactly a cheap city.

Whether Dublin is your home or your holiday destination for the weekend, it’s always handy to have the insider scoop on the city’s best free activities. Pint prices are touching €10, coffees are venturing dangerously near the €5 mark and it sometimes feels like you spend €35 just walking out the door. But that’s where we come in. Stick with us and we’ll show how you to have a full, cultured day without reaching into your pocket or tapping your card once, just like the signatories of the Proclamation intended.

16. Áras an Uachtaráin Tour

If you’re the type of person who lives for home renovation shows and loves sneaking a peek inside living room windows, just imagine being able to have a goo inside the President’s house. Much less, being able to have a goo inside the President’s house free of charge.

Áras an Uachtaráin is both the official and private residence of the President of Ireland, and the public are invited to participate in free guided tours of the historic building organised by the Office of Public Works. The tours take about an hour and fifteen minutes and run almost every Saturday of the year – full details are available on president.ie.

15. Chester Beatty Library

While Dublin Castle was voted one of the most disappointing tourist destinations in Europe, nestled in the castle complex is The Chester Beatty, which has one of the best collections of rare and antique Asian manuscripts and treasures in the world. Set over a couple of floors, no visit to the library is the same with the collection constantly swapped in and out. Similar to The Morgan in New York- the collection was built up by a philanthropic rich man- mining magnate, Sir Alfred Chester Beatty- and unlike its NY counterpart – The Chester Beatty is free in!

14. Hugh Lane Gallery

Located in a beautiful classical house on Parnell Square North, Hugh Lane is a small but perfectly formed gallery housing a good mix of permanent and rotating exhibitions. Hugh Lane Gallery’s collection spans Irish and international art from the 19th century to today, with highlights including Impressionist masterpieces, the unique Francis Bacon studio, dazzling stained glass by Harry Clarke and powerful paintings by Sean Scully. Best of all, the gallery is completely free to enter – head to the Hugh Lane website for more info and opening hours.

13. A sea swim

A dip in the brisk Irish sea is free for anyone brave enough, and remains one of the most sought after activities for anyone visiting Dublin. Whether it’s Sandycove’s historic Forty Foot or the baths along Bull Island there’s no shortage of great swim destinations, with changing shelters and friendly regulars ready to offer words of encouragement when you’re nervous to get the toes in. Grab a cosy change of clothes and a flask of something warming, and browse our full list of Dublin swim spots right here if you’re in need of a bit of inspiration.

12. Choice of hikes

In a similar vein, Dublin’s vast and plentiful hiking trails are free to embark upon, with varying levels of difficulty and sweeping views of the coastline, city scape and greenery guaranteed. You can do something short and sweet like Killiney Hill, or spend the day exploring the Dublin Mountains. Here are a few walks in the GDA we’re partial to, if you’re looking for inspo.

11. The Dead Zoo

One of the things we were most excited about returning following the many coronavirus closures was the Dead Zoo, based within the Natural History Museum. It’s a tad morbid, but in that way it actually fits with our city’s interests surprisingly well (don’t be telling me your Christmas Day isn’t 50% occupied with who has died this year discussions).

The Natural History Museum was built in 1856 and has had very little work done to it in the past century and a half. Wear and tear meant they had to close while the roof was renovated, in order to keep the collections safe.

10. The National Gallery

The National Gallery of Ireland located on Merrion Square is a free gallery for their permanent collection, which is extensive. You do have to book a free ticket in advance so make sure you do so on their website. This same rule also applies to other galleries in Dublin, so check some of them out HERE.

9. Irish Museum of Modern Art

Another wonderful gallery in Dublin for the art lovers is IMMA, or the Irish Museum of Modern Art, where contemporary pieces take centre stage and shine in highly curated exhibitions. Eagle-eyed visitors will spot some fun examples of modern art on the grounds, the full collection which is housed in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham which is set around an amazing square, and the best news is that IMMA is free to enter.

At the moment you can catch Self-Determination: A Global Perspective, one of the largest exhibitions in the Museum’s history. This free exhibition is a culmination of a three year research project, and focuses on the nation-states that emerged in the wake of the First World War. One for the history teachers, perhaps?

8. National Botanic Gardens

Home to over 15,000 plant species from habitats worldwide, the Botanic Gardens provides an oasis of green in the middle of Dublin and is the dream location for a leisurely stroll. Founded in 1795, the Gardens will have you feeling like you’re in a promenading scene from Bridgerton with their curvilinear glasshouses, meticulously pruned rose bushes and tasteful water features. A particularly beautiful spot for a date, but also great for a solo ramble. Entry is free.

7. National Museum of Ireland

The National Museum of Ireland otherwise known as Collins Barracks, is well worth a visit. There’s plenty of visual art and historical exhibitions, the team also run a whole pile of once-off events from the Benburb Street spot. While it’s free of charge, visitors need to book before heading, you can check out more information on booking HERE.

6. Garden of Remembrance

A tranquil spot right in the middle of town, designed by Dáithí Hanly and dedicated to the memory of ‘all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish freedom’. The Garden of Remembrance is easily identified by its cross-shaped water feature and seasonal rotation of colourful blooms, and is a beautiful place to stroll around. Sitting back and admiring the views will cost you nothing.

Image via Heritage Ireland.

5. First Wednesday of the month freebies

On the first Wednesday of every month, many of the Office of Public Works heritage sites across Ireland are free to enter and explore. Sites like Rathfarnham Castle, Casino Marino, Farmleigh House and Gardens and the Custom House Visitor Centre are free and open to the public on the relevant days, with tickets allocated on a first come, first serve basis. More information is available via the Heritage Ireland website.

4. National Library of Ireland

The National Library of Ireland is a historic building with an ornate domed reading room that’d take anyone’s breath away.

The library is reference only, meaning it does not lend, but it has a wide array of Irish and Irish-related material which can be consulted without charge. You can delve into books, maps, manuscripts, music, newspapers, periodicals and photographs, and view materials issued by private as well as government publishers. More info is available via the National Library of Ireland website.

Via Facebook/National Library of Ireland.

3. James Joyce Tower and Museum

We know Dublin is no stranger to a visit from a Joyce enthusiast, and if you fall into that category you can visit Sandycove’s James Joyce Tower, inside which you’ll find a museum dedicated to the life and work of the seminal novelist and poet. The tower is the setting for the first chapter of Ulysses, and the museum’s collection includes letters, photographs, first and rate editions and personal possessions of Joyce, as well as items associated with the Dublin of Ulysses.

Via dlrcoco.ie

2. Dublin Free Walking Tour

If you’re looking for a trusty guide to show you all of Dublin’s gems and historic sites, there are plenty of free options for that. This company does specific walking tours all over Dublin, with free routes that explore historical landmarks such as Trinity College, Temple Bar, Christ Church, the GPO, and The Custom House. They hold other tours also that you can check out HERE.

1. Stand-up comedy

There’s plenty of reasonably priced live comedy every night of the week in Dublin, all with lineups that won’t have you feeling like you’re scrimpin’, but there are also a couple that won’t cost you a penny. First up you’ve got the Comedy Crunch at the Stag’s Head, one of Dublin’s longest running comedy shows with gigs every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and then there’s Crash and Burn, an open mic night at Hysteria Comedy Club in Sin É. Like many gigs of this ilk, they’re free to enter but not free to leave – there’s a bucket collection at the end of each show if you have a few quid spare to throw in, but there’s no obligation.

Did we miss out your favourite free activity to enjoy in Dublin? Let us know!

