7 gorge spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season

Spring has sprung... allegedly.

Cherry blossom season is upon us. Well it's nearly over actually; traditionally the season spans from the last week of March and into the first week of April and while it currently still feels chilly enough, the cherry blossoms are there, we swear.

Here are some of the best spots for you to visit those cherry blossoms in Dublin.

7. Trinity College

While Trinity is also a hot-spot for tourists and locals alike with its Harry Potter-esque grounds, spring is one of its prettiest seasons as the cherry blossoms come out to make the college campus even more stunning than normal.

6. Herbert Park

If you're in the Dublin 4 area, Herbert Park is a stunning spot for a stroll, particularly if you're in the mood to see some beautiful cherry blossom trees. When the weather gets a bit warmer, this is also a perfect spot for a picnic too.

Advertisement

5. Irish National War Memorial

The Irish National War Memorial, which remembers the nearly 50,000 Irish soldiers that died during WWI, is also home to some of the most beautiful gardens, in which cherry blossoms bloom at this time of year.

4. St Stephen's Green

There will soon be an abundance of cherry blossoms all over Dublin's city centre park, St. Stephen's Green. This makes it an ideal location in Dublin for a gorge Instagram story or pic for your grid.

3. National Botanic Gardens

It should be no surprise that you'll find a stunning view of some cherry blossoms at the National Botanic Gardens, alongside some other stunning flora. Best of all? The grounds are free to roam.

Advertisement

2. Farmleigh Estate

Based in the Phoenix Park, Farmleigh Estate is home to some beautiful cherry blossoms, and opens daily from 10am to 5pm.

1. Christ Church

Christ Church is based in this particularly picturesque corner of Dublin, alongside a stunning cherry blossom tree, providing a fabulous juxtaposition between the grey architecture and pink petals. Essentially, it's a very pretty spot to perch and enjoy for a few moments.

Advertisement

Make sure you catch these Dublin cherry blossoms before they're gone again for another year.

Header images via Shutterstock

READ ON:

- You can head to a sober rave in Dublin city centre this weekend

- Bull Island to be partially closed off to visitors

- Fia Café reopens in new location after closing 18 months ago