Guinness Storehouse voted the World's Leading Tourist Attraction for 2023

The Dublin brewery beat attractions like the Taj Mahal and Niagara Falls.

The Guinness Storehouse has been named World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023, as well as the World’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience 2023 at the prestigious World Travel Awards, which was held in Dubai, UAE on Friday December 1st.

The Dublin 8 tourist attraction recorded the most votes in both categories, beating off global competition from the likes of Niagara Falls in Canada, The Great Wall of China, and Machu Picchu in Peru to claim the title as the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2023.

For the second year in a row, the Guinness Storehouse earned the title of World’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience. The shortlist included the likes of Coors Brewery Tour and Miller Brewery Tour in the United States, as well as the Maui Brewing Company in Hawaii and Tiger Brewery Tour in Singapore.

The Storehouse was the only Irish nominee to feature in either category, which makes the win even more impressive.

Managing Director of Diageo Irish Brand Homes Catherine Toolan said this of the wins:

"This is a very special moment for us at the Guinness Storehouse. We are so proud to have been voted the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction for the first time in our 23-year-history, and to retain our title as the World’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience.

"At the Home of Guinness we pride ourselves on bringing the story of Guinness past, present and future to life, while showcasing the very best of Irish culture through local collaborations and partnerships spanning music, art, design, food and so much more. We could not achieve any of this without our incredibly talented team who welcome millions of visitors every year, from all corners of the world, and provide the famous ‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ that is so synonymous with Irish hospitality and with the Guinness Storehouse. It means the world to our team to be recognised on a global stage and to bring these awards home to Dublin and The Liberties.”

The World Travel Awards is frequently referred to as the "Tourism Oscars," establishing itself as one of the foremost, all-encompassing, and highly coveted awards programs within the global travel and tourism sector.

Header image via Karl Bridgeman via Getty Images

