Huge coffee festival to take place in Dublin for the first time this March

For all the un-ironic, "But first, coffee" people out there.

It's about damn time we got a coffee festival of our own in Dublin, and finally in the year 2024, it's happening.

Cup North, behind coffee festivals in other major cities such as Manchester and Birmingham, are bringing their magic to Ireland for the first time, taking place over the first weekend in March.

The Complex in Dublin 7 will host the festival, with coffee enthusiasts of all ages welcome to attend the festivities on Saturday March 2nd and Sunday March 3rd; Friday's events will be for industry experts only.

Advertisement

So what can you expect from a Dublin Coffee Festival? There will be tons of coffee and treats to sample, a contest where expert baristas will go head to head, panels, workshops, tastings, and much more. If you reckon you can tell where a coffee bean comes from just by smelling it, well, you'll be in your element at this event.

Ticket-holders will need to bring along their favourite reusable cup as this event is completely paper cup free - it's this kind of thing that we love to see in this city. If you don't have your own reusable cup, or forget it on the day, you can also purchase one on the day from the exhibitors.

Salivating at the thought of unlimited coffee and treats? You can purchase your tickets on-site now - we have a feeling this event is going to sell out, so don't stall if you're an un-ironic "But first, coffee" kinda person such as myself.

Advertisement

Tickets vary in price; morning and afternoon slots will cost €18 each on both days, while entry into the various workshops will cost €15. Under-16s go free, as do carers (although pre-registration will be required).

The Dublin Coffee Festival will be dog friendly, but the organisers ask that you be mindful that this will be a busy event, and possibly not suitable for some dogs. If you are bringing along your pup, there will be water and treats available for them on-site.

Header image via Getty & Instagram / Dub Coffee Fest via Lou Wilcock Photos

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Fade Street restaurant 'reluctantly' closed after almost a decade in business

- 'Fix it now, get on with it' - Iveagh Markets campaigners urge as roof collapses

- Supermac's added to long list of new food options at Dublin Airport