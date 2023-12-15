A Game of Thrones inspired axe-throwing experience has opened in Smithfield

Axe-throwing might be the next big trend, like sea swimming or going to the sauna.

We seem to be a county in need of releasing some pent up feelings, with a rage room opening in Ballyfermot only a few weeks ago, and now a UK axe-throwing company having recently launched in Smithfield, called Game of Throwing.

It's not hard to imagine where the inspiration for their name came from, and we're into it (you know, as long as we pretend the final season of Game of Thrones didn't exist).

This is the second axe-throwing location in Dublin, with Axe Club based on Gaelic Street and providing the locals and tourists alike with a place to blow off some steam (which apparently, according to this study, is great for your mental health).

Advertisement

There are four axe-throwing lanes at Game of Throwing; those who are beginners will embark on a fifteen minute training session before they get (their axe) stuck in. Each lane can host up to six players.

Sportswear should be worn, and open-toes shoes are not advised (we don't want any Monica dropping a knife on Chandler's toe incidents occurring do we?).

Interested? You can book in for an axe-throwing session at Game of Throwing here. If you're looking to book a corporate event, you can also check out what your options are on the website.

Game of Throwing already operates in nine locations across the UK, with their head office based in Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Header images via Instagram / Game of Throwing

READ ON:

- 10 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

- New pub opening on Nassau Street promises to be 'a country pub in the big smoke'

Advertisement

- Portmarnock café launches gorgeous new spot in Dublin 4