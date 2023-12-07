New one day festival coming to Kilmainham the week after Forbidden Fruit

Festival girl summer incoming.

It's hard to imagine those sweltering June days as we sit freezing our tits off working from home, weighing up whether it's officially cold enough to switch on the heating, or slaving away in harsh office light, a mountain of pre-Christmas work ahead of us.

While it's still six months away, plans are building for June, or what we like to call the beginning of Festival Girl Summer, kicking off as always with Forbidden Fruit, headlined by none other than icon Nelly Furtado.

However, that's not the only festival coming to Royal Hospital Kilmainham in June, as Aiken and POD Promotions have just announced a new one-day fest 'In The Meadows' for the week after FF, taking place on Saturday June 8th.

Advertisement

The likes of Lankum, Mogwai, and Black Country New Road will be coming to RHK, performing across two stages, with more acts yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale for 'In The Meadows' on Wednesday December 13th, and begin at €59.35 including a booking fee. There will also be a pre-sale scheduled for Tuesday December 12th. Visit www.pod.ie.

Header images via Instagram / Aiken Promotion & / Forbidden Fruit

READ ON:

Advertisement

- A mezze supper club has just opened up within this Dublin 3 café

- 10 of the most Christmassy pubs to visit in Dublin right now

- 50 things on the Lovin team’s Christmas List this year