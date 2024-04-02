10 Best Weekend Markets To Check Out In Dublin

Looking for a weekend activity? Well, look no further than the fantastic markets that are dotted in and around the city.

In Dublin, we really are spoiled for choice when it comes to amazing weekend markets, no matter what side of the Liffey you’re based on, or your means of transportation.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to browse every cuisine under the sun for a bite of lunch, or you’re looking to pick up a one of a kind trinket or gift for a loved one, these are our top weekend markets to check out in Dublin now that the sun is slowly (but surely) beginning to peek out a bit more.

10. Airfield Farmer’s Market

Kilmacud, Dublin 14

If you’re looking for a wholesome activity to get into the routine of on weekend mornings, may we recommend the Airfield Farmers Market. Taking place every Friday and Saturday between 9.00 and 14.30, you’ll be able to feast your eyes (and mouths) on all sort of fresh produce and homemade bread.

Everything is sustainably sourced, and in support of local suppliers – definitely one of the sweetest weekend markets to check out in Dublin.

While you’re there, why not pop into the farm itself to have a wee look at the animals as well.

9. Herbert Park Farmer’s Market

Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Foodies, this one is for you. Nothing puts the Sunday scaries at bay like a wholesome activity to take your mind off of it.

Herbert Park is a fairly small food market, but it’s packed full of fantastic grub. From doughnuts to mac and cheese toasties, you’re sure to get your feed here.

It takes place every Sunday from 11.00 to 16.00, and there’s free parking right beside the park, so you can hopefully avoid the mad search for on-street parking, and just get in there and enjoy the sweet end of week vibes.

8. People’s Park Market

Dún Laoghaire

Not only is Dún Laoghaire probably one of the most stunning towns in Dublin, but it also has a mean weekend market where you can find organic delights, hand-crafted pottery and fabulous Mediterranean cuisine.

It’s located on the edge of Dún Laoghaire town centre in the historic People’s Park. With over 50 vendors, it tends to attract huge crowds every Sunday when it takes place between 11.00 and 16.00, particularly when that Irish sun dares to show itself for a couple of hours.

One of those Dublin markets you’ll want to pencil in next time you’re lacking in plans on the weekend.

7. Cowtown

Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Open air food market Cowtown launched over the summer to Dublin 7 locals, the ideal place to stop by for casual drinks and some tasty grub.

Cowtown is based at the top of Prussia Street, and is fittingly named, given the old cattle market used to operate there.

They currently have three permanent food vendors on site – Outcasts, Taboo Burger, and Rustic Pizza, as well as a sauna on-site, the go-to activity for many Dubliners these days.

6. We Love Markets

Digital Hub, Dublin 8

While We Love Markets generally only host their event on a monthly basis, whenever the Sunday date comes through, it’s well worth adding it to the diary to ensure you’re free (keep up with these deets over on their Instagram).

Operating between 11.00 and 17.00, you can generally expect up to 50 eclectic stalls, showcasing a mixture of local design and locally made artisan food, homemade crafts, clothes, furniture, bric-a-brac, vintage wares, artisan goods and plenty of hidden gems. And if you’re a budding entrepreneur looking for a slot, you can also apply with them here.

5. Eatyard

Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Would we strictly call this a market? I guess not, but there are food stalls galore, and it takes place on the weekend, and due to its position as an absolute institution in Dublin we’re counting Eatyard as one of the markets you need to check out.

Hardly in need of introduction, this is one of Dublin’s best street food markets, based in Glasnevin. They have class vendors such as pasta, Nice Burger, Village Pizza, Janet’s, and Gaucho’s Dog, ideal for a day of wandering around the stalls, and maybe having a tipple or two.

4. Red Stables Food Market

St Anne’s Park, Dublin 5

Set in the beautiful St Anne’s Park in Clontarf, the Red Stables Food Market is ideal for a romantic stroll, a day out with the family, or just a browse with your mates.

It runs every Saturday from 10am to 5pm (10am to 4 pm in winter) and is set against a Victorian two-storey building which features design studios, artist workspaces, a commercial gallery, café and courtyard area where the market takes place.

3. Bushy Park Market

Terenure, Dublin 6W

After a cold couple of months, Bushy Park Market is back, braving the chill to bring us their array of delicious food stalls every Saturday between 10.00 and 16.00.

You can expect all their regular heavy hitters, including hot food and artisan produce. My personal fave food stall is Golden Brown who do gourmet grilled sambos with the exact amount of cheese and toastie-ness.

2. Le Zeitgeist Flea Market

Phibsborough, Dublin 7

As with We Love Markets, Le Zeitgeist Flea in Phisboro only appears once a month, but it is well worth your time if you happen to be free on its day of operation.

Perhaps one of the biggest markets you’ll find in Dublin, there are 100+ stalls to discover, both indoor and outdoor, as well as live music to keep the vibes good.

Le Zeitgeist kicks off from 11.00 and goes on until 17.00 at Kelly’s Yard.

1. Howth Market

Howth

There are so many reasons to visit this picturesque northside village on the weekend. But the market is a good enough reason in its own right.

You’re likely to find an array of organic produce, freshly baked goods, jewellery, clothing, antiques and loads more when checking out this market.

It’s conveniently located right across from the DART station, just as you come into the village. The market, home to 25 traders, openS on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays between 9.00 and 18.00, while the retail units at the front are open daily.

Did we forget your favourite weekend market in Dublin? Let us know at [email protected].

