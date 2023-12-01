Heartbreak Social Club launch 'Sacred' tooth gems service

Proving once again they can do more than just tattoos.

Anything but a one trick pony, tattoo parlour Heartbreak Social Club are officially launching a new service in December - "Sacred" tooth gems. While they got their start in tattooing and piercing, they have moved onto other jewellery ventures, which includes their "Chained" service, whereby they weld "forever" bracelets onto customers' wrists, often best friends or couples.

In August of this year, Heartbreak Social Club launched a coffee shop within their Drury Street parlour, and now they're adding another string to their bow with tooth gems.

Heartbreak Social Club has a large selection of gems available, including 18k solid yellow and white gold gems, as well as authentic Swarovski crystal gems.

Bookings can be made for this new service from this week - if you're stuck on a Christmas gift idea for that particularly cool friend in your group, or anyone who loves to add a bit of sparkle at any given opportunity, then a voucher for HSC might be just the ticket.

You can book into Sacred for a tooth gem fitting on the Heartbreak Social Club website once it's live.

Header images via Instagram / Heartbreak Social Club

