Search icon

Lifestyle

15th Mar 2024

Guinness drinkers argue whether first sip should split the G or land bottom of the harp

lovindublin

By Simon Kelly

What does it truly mean to ‘split the G’?

The debate continues to rage on amongst Guinness drinkers, who naturally take the act of drinking Guinness incredibly seriously. It’s an argument had in many a pub across the country and beyond and it’s just as contentious as ever.

Like Carrie Bradshaw typing away on her laptop, we couldn’t help but wonder… what does it truly mean to ‘split the G’?

While the definition in theory sounds pretty cut and dry: Your first sip of Guinness should finish when it hits the “bar” of the letter ‘G’… Right?

However, it’s not as simple as that, as everyone seems to have differing opinions on where the correct spot to finish your sip actually is.

Guinness drinkers debate over the meaning of ‘splitting the G’

We’re going to start with the definition from the most trustworthy of sources – Urban Dictionary, where their idea of splitting the G is: “On your first try of drinking a pint of Guinness you drink enough to where the black of the pint is directly in line with the line in the middle of the G.”

Even more trustworthy is the brilliant An Púcan bar in Galway, where the JOE team attended their competition giving a free pint to whoever can split the G.

“There’s a lot of debate over this,” said the An Púcan barman. “But what we’ve settled on is the bar on the ‘G’, so the black line, the line where they meet has to sit exactly on the bar.”

Yeah OK, it’s seeming like we’re all in agreement here. But wait… Enter the Guinness Community Facebook page, where the debate rages on, revealing another camp of Guinness drinkers saying it’s where the line perfectly intersects the top of the “G” and the bottom of the harp.

In a post on the topic of what ‘splitting the G’ means, one person said: “Some in here say splitting the G is hitting the middle line of the letter, but it just could be the case that splitting the G just means splitting the G from the harp, like in the image, and frankly that makes a bit more sense, separating the name from the logo.”

Another commented by saying, “It’s self explanatory. You need to split the letter G. You aim for the middle line of the G and the E. Otherwise the G is not split.”

A third added, “Bottom of the Harp, Top of the G?”

Finally, we got a very valid point to end on, with one clear-of-mind person saying, “What’s this G crap enjoy your pint.”

While we might not all be in agreement here, we can all agree that at least it gives us something to argue about over a quiet pint.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header images via Instagram / Home of Guinness

READ ON:

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

7 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2024

Splitting the G: a uniquely Irish takeover over the UK

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Irish vodka brand named World’s Best Neutral Vodka at prestigious drinks awards

Irish vodka brand named World’s Best Neutral Vodka at prestigious drinks awards

By Sarah McKenna

Camden Street named as the 22nd coolest street worldwide by Time Out

Camden Street named as the 22nd coolest street worldwide by Time Out

By Katy Thornton

3 premium quality cocktails to make at home this St. Patrick’s Day

3 premium quality cocktails to make at home this St. Patrick’s Day

By Sarah McKenna

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

The grass might be sunnier in Australia but this 28 year old is committed to Dublin

The grass might be sunnier in Australia but this 28 year old is committed to Dublin

By Katy Thornton

7 ways to spend Mother’s Day if you don’t feel like celebrating

7 ways to spend Mother’s Day if you don’t feel like celebrating

By Fiona Frawley

Valentine’s in a vibecession means small gestures and time spent with friends

Valentine’s in a vibecession means small gestures and time spent with friends

By Fiona Frawley

Huge coffee festival to take place in Dublin for the first time this March

Huge coffee festival to take place in Dublin for the first time this March

By Katy Thornton

Advice for people trying Veganuary from a sound vegan

Advice for people trying Veganuary from a sound vegan

By Fiona Frawley

A Game of Thrones inspired axe-throwing experience has opened in Smithfield

A Game of Thrones inspired axe-throwing experience has opened in Smithfield

By Katy Thornton

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

best pints

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

By lovindublin

7 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2024

Dublin

7 Dublin tourist destinations that are actually worth the hype in 2024

By Emily Mullen

10 Paddy’s Day events to check out in Dublin over the banker

dublin st patrick's day

10 Paddy’s Day events to check out in Dublin over the banker

By Katy Thornton

The grass might be sunnier in Australia but this 28 year old is committed to Dublin

The grass might be sunnier in Australia but this 28 year old is committed to Dublin

By Katy Thornton

St. Patrick’s Day is coming to Dublin’s LEGO Stores, and we’ve got two amazing prizes up for grabs

St. Patrick’s Day is coming to Dublin’s LEGO Stores, and we’ve got two amazing prizes up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

The most unsafe regions of Dublin for Deliveroo drivers revealed

deliveroo drivers

The most unsafe regions of Dublin for Deliveroo drivers revealed

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Where to stand and what to wear – tips for enjoying the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin

Where to stand and what to wear – tips for enjoying the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Presence of duvets and cosmetics in food prep area for Dublin business amongst reasons for February FSAI closure orders

Presence of duvets and cosmetics in food prep area for Dublin business amongst reasons for February FSAI closure orders

By Katy Thornton

2024, year of the carbonara? A glance at the cheesy obsession gripping Dublin

2024, year of the carbonara? A glance at the cheesy obsession gripping Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

Dublin

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Opt for an ethical Easter with Tony’s Chocolonely’s latest chunky Easter egg

Opt for an ethical Easter with Tony’s Chocolonely’s latest chunky Easter egg

By Sarah McKenna

Splitting the G: a uniquely Irish takeover over the UK

Guinness

Splitting the G: a uniquely Irish takeover over the UK

By Emily Mullen

Load more stories