5 ways to spend this Sunday if you're not celebrating Mother's Day

For many, the day isn't a happy one.

Between Valentines, International Women's Day and now Paddy's Day, the conveyor belt of national holidays has been so relentless over the past few weeks that you'd be forgiven for almost forgetting about Mother's Day completely. There's only so much we can keep track of, after all.

Nevertheless, it'll fall this Sunday and amidst the influx of ads for Free Prosecco for Mammies! and Flowers She'll Love! there are plenty of people just waiting for the day to pass.

Mother's Day can be painful for so many of us - people whose mothers have passed away, those who've lost children or are unable to have children, people who no longer have a relationship with their mothers; the list goes on.

And as much as you try to avoid the day, it has a way of creeping in and disturbing your peace - particularly in the age of social media.

So with that in mind, we've had a poke around and compiled a list of ways to spend Sunday as if it was just any other way - not a garden centre or afternoon tea in sight, tg.

Let's get into it:

Intermission at Rascal's Brewery

Inchicore

Switch off for a couple of hours and enjoy this cornerstone of Irish cinema, featuring the recently snubbed but ever iconic Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon and a host of other Irish stars. Tickets will set you back a mere €5 and the price includes a glass of beer and a serving of popcorn.

Sheela's na Gig Cabaret at Kavanagh's Bar

Stoneybatter

An evening of comedy, cabaret and titty-shaking like no other, Sheela's Na Gig is the perfect event to cure any Sunday fear you may be experiencing post-bank holiday. There'll be stand-up as Gaeilge and a Mrs. Doyle-themed strip tease - not the kind of thing you'd want to miss. Cop tickets via Eventbrite.

Improv at The International Bar

Wicklow Street

If it's an evening of laughs and escapism you're looking for, Dublin Comedy Improv at the Inter has you covered. The city's longest running improv comedy show will have you forgetting what day it is altogether - nab tickets here.

Speed Dating at Wigwam

Middle Abbey Street

We can't envision anyone heading along to speed dating with their mam (although respect to anyone who may be considering it) so this is the ideal event for focussing your energies elsewhere. A sophisticated approach to Dublin dating, Speed Dublin pride themselves on creating a 'less is more' environment devoid of typical event trappings (name tags, over-the-top decorations, etc). Find love or at the very least, have a bitta craic.

A walk (in one of the less popular spots)

Turn your headphones up loud and head for the hills, finding a scenic escape from the stream of Instagram posts and mammy-themed carveries. You might have a go-to walk of your own when you're looking to avoid crowds but we can definitely recommend this gem at Carrickgollogan Wood, about halfway between Shankill and Stepaside.

Whatever you plan on doing to get through Sunday whether it's a stroll through nature, a long bath or a good aul fashioned Netflix binge, we hope you have a blissful day with no major disturbance of your energy.

Header image via Wild Geeze/Shutterstock

