Dog-friendly açaí bowls, cones and lemonade hit Bray seafront as the historic kiosk rolls with the times

Just in time for the Summer

Memories from Irish seaside towns, bring with it cold jumps into the sea, playing in the sand in winter coats and the ultimate treat of a bag of loosely cooked chips maybe followed by a Mr Whippy ice cream (“if you were good!”). Youngsters who find themselves in Bray on a day out to the sea will now have the option to go for some very trendy food and drink, in the form of açaí bowls, açaí cones and açaí lemonade, washed down with some cold brew from Two Fifty Square Coffee or even some bubble tea. Can’t forget about the dogs on the prom either, so there’s even a BowWow Açaí Bowl for pups!

The kiosks, on Bray seafront, have been standing since 1935, and have been selling everything from ice cream, coffee, and beach balls to buckets and spades and everything you need for a day at the beach.

One of the promenade’s six iconic kiosks has been recently taken over and transformed into a colourful seaside açai bar. While not technically in Dublin, we are willing to accept Bray as one of our own. At the helm is Paolo Cafolla of the Cafolla family, who, over the last century in Dublin have become synonymous with hospitality, with the Cafolla ice cream parlours on O’Connell Street welcoming generations of Dubliners.



Produced locally, the açai is served in signature bowls or cones. Choose from signature bowls such as the bear bowl – açai, house granola, banana, strawberries, shredded coconut, chia seeds, peanut butter and honey or you can opt for the build your own bowl with a choice of a base (açai, dragon fruit, chia pudding or tropical coconut) and add all the fruits and toppings that tickle your fancy.



The first place to put açai cones and lemonade in the Irish market, the team have said they were “an instinctive product conception when designing the menu”. The cones can be rolled in any of the toppings including gluten-free strawberry granola and topped off with any of the many “drizzles” including cult-favourite Harry’s nut butter, banana sauce and Nutella.

Other original Açai menu items include their fresh Açaí Lemonade and even an Açaí biscoff bowl, made up of açaí, granola, banana, crushed lotus biscoff and lotus biscoff sauce.

The team are whipping up a couple of yoga and wellness events in the coming weeks, with a Free Sunrise Yoga on the Bray Seafront already in the works.



If you are looking for something different on the Bray seafront this summer, you know where to go!

You can find Açai Bar on the Bray seafront, they are currently open at weekends from 10.00- 18.00, with plans to open 7 days a week soon, for more info head to their Instagram.



