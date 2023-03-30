Cafolla's to serve 99s for just 99c in new Bray seafront kiosk for one day only

Who'd have thought we'd ever see the day where these bad boys would cost under a euro again?

Beloved Dublin ice-cream spot Cafolla's, which was born on O'Connell Street and perfected on the Dún Laoghaire pier, has launched in a new spot, entering the Wicklow scene with their new kiosk in Bray. To celebrate this news, ahead of the long-awaited Easter break and those dreamy summer evenings, Cafolla's are doing the unthinkable - selling 99s for 99c.

I know - what a concept. One can scarcely remember the days those delicious soft serves only set you back 99c - you'd be lucky to get one for under €3 these days.

Well for one day only, Cafolla's are bringing back the good old days, selling soft serves for just 99c.

Advertisement

You can avail of this exclusive deal on April 2nd, at Cafolla's new Bray kiosk, between 12pm and 6pm. This offer is only while stocks last, so don't be dilly dallying on Sunday if a 99 is what tickles your fancy. Who knows when a moment like this will come around again?

And if you're like Ross Geller and not an ice-cream fan (red flag), Cafolla's also sell Two Fifty Square coffee and other treats. So you'll hopefully be suitably satiated either way.

Header image via Instagram/cafollasicecream

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Liffey Valley to host their Easter Emporium next week

- Dublin 8 distillery to release a chicken fillet roll vodka

- Pop up tapas bar Toro opens in Malahide