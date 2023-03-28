Pop up tapas bar Toro opens in Malahide

Serving up padrón peppers, Canarian spuds and all the other staples.

When you're organising a family dinner or a date night and there's someone fussy in the party, you really can't go wrong with tapas. They can order something simple, but there'll still be plenty of choice for the more adventurous eaters among you. Equally if you're with someone who always likes to order the most outrageous dish on the menu and you'd like to stick to the classics, tapas have you covered. They're the OG get-a-few-bits-for-the-table cuisine, allowing the indecisive orderers among us to try one of everything if our hearts so desire.

So naturally, we're only elated to hear about Malahide's newest opener, Toro Tapas Bar, who've been serving up a perfectly seasoned storm since opening earlier this month.

An ideal spot to celebrate the fin de semana, the seaside spot have all the classics one craves at a tapas sitting (gambas, marinated olives, ham-and-cheese croquettes, the works), as well as an extensive seafood selection and the pièce de résistance; these pig cheek empanadas with apple chutney.

I can almost smell them through the screen.

Toro Tapas bar is located on Townyard Lane in Malahide and is open Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm. You can peruse the menu and get excited about ordering via their website.

