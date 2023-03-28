'More staff, shorter queues, more seats': among Dublin Airport's Summer improvement plan

Ahead of the busy Summer period Dublin Airport has unveiled a detailed improvement plan

With more than 1.5 million extra seats added across Dublin airport’s route network, this summer is expected to be 6% busier than last Summer.

Dublin Airport has unveiled a plan to tackle the increase in passenger numbers and address pre-existing issues at the airport. Unveiled on March 28th by Dublin Airport Authority [DAA] Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Jacobs the detailed new plan lays out 15 key areas of improvement aimed at improving passengers' experience across both terminals.

The plan takes in a lot of pain points that have been widely discussed about the airport on social media, including the issue of cleanliness, seating and security queues.

Advertisement

15-point plan

Strong security: 90% of passengers will pass through security screening in under 20 minutes. Cleaner washrooms: Higher cleanliness standards throughout both terminals with 1,500 cleaning hours and 120 cleaning inspections each day this summer. More seating: 400 additional seats being introduced across the terminals. New family seating zones: Dedicated family seating areas added in Terminal 1. Faster free Wi-Fi: Average Wi-Fi speeds to be doubled in the terminals during 2023. Better Fast Track: Full refurbishment of Security Fast Track in Terminal 1, with a whole new look and feel. More Charging Points: 20% increase in the number of power sockets and USB ports available for passengers. All existing sockets tested and replaced where necessary. Less clutter: Clutter removed from both terminals for a quicker and smoother passenger journey. Better customer service: Always enough staff in place in key areas. Better taxi experience: 20% increase in permits issued. More bus options: 15% increase in active bus routes. More food options: 5 new eateries opening, with a new pop-up coffee unit during the summer months, and delicious new meal-deals across our food and beverage partners. More Sustainable: We are increasing the number of Low Emission Vehicles (LEVs) across the airport’s light vehicle fleet by 70% this year versus last. New ways to shop: Collection lockers are being introduced to make it easier for people to Shop & Collect at their leisure. Better App: Passengers will be able to leave feedback in real-time this summer using a new ‘Rate My Airport’ feature on the Dublin Airport app.

Outlining the programme, Kenny Jacobs, DAA CEO, said:

"We’ve listened to our passengers’ feedback, and we’re focussing on improving the things that matter most to them. This summer, our passengers can expect to see more staff, shorter queues, more seats, new family seating zones and less clutter across the airport. There will be more buses and taxis at the airport, and more places to eat and drink."

Advertisement

"Passengers will also be able to enjoy faster free Wi-Fi, with average speeds to be doubled over the course of this year. Charging their devices will be easier as well, with 20% more power sockets and USB charging ports. A full audit of existing sockets and ports has also been completed, with all broken units having been replaced."

"We have a fantastic range of new destinations from Dublin Airport and we are ready for a very busy summer ahead. Stable security screening times have returned, and we are advising our passengers to come to the terminal two hours before a short-haul flight, and three hours before a long-haul flight."

"Passengers using Dublin Airport can expect an improved experience this summer with higher standards across the airport and getting back to our usual travel advisory of 2 hours for short-haul and 3 hours for the long-haul," Mr. Jacobs added.

For more information on this ambitious new plan visit the DA website to read more.

Advertisement

READ ON: Son opens rival Chinese takeaway next door to his dads after family falling out