Liffey Valley to host their Easter Emporium next week

It's going to be hopping.

If you're looking for something to keep the little chocolate fanatics in your life entertained over the break, look no further.

Easter is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing - the Liffey Valley Easter Emporium is officially back.

From Wednesday April 5th to Saturday April 8th, the Easter Emporium will take over the shopping centre, complete with arts and crafts workshops and naturally a whole lot of Easter eggs.

The arts and crafts workshops are a fun way for kids to learn about reusing and recycling, using art materials from ReCreate and seasonal crafts from spots such as the Art & Hobby shop and Flying Tiger. They will create Easter themed decor while also learning how to repurpose old materials.

Best of all? Everyone who takes part in the workshops will also get a free Butlers Easter egg to take home with them.

Each day the emporium will run between 12pm and 4pm, in 30 minute slots. While this is a free event, a lot of the slots are now booked up, so if you're interested in heading along, don't stall on securing your slot.

