Liffey Valley to host their Easter Emporium next week

By Katy Thornton

March 30, 2023 at 12:48pm

Share:

It's going to be hopping.

If you're looking for something to keep the little chocolate fanatics in your life entertained over the break, look no further.

Easter is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing - the Liffey Valley Easter Emporium is officially back.

From Wednesday April 5th to Saturday April 8th, the Easter Emporium will take over the shopping centre, complete with arts and crafts workshops and naturally a whole lot of Easter eggs.

The arts and crafts workshops are a fun way for kids to learn about reusing and recycling, using art materials from ReCreate and seasonal crafts from spots such as the Art & Hobby shop and Flying Tiger. They will create Easter themed decor while also learning how to repurpose old materials.

Advertisement

Best of all? Everyone who takes part in the workshops will also get a free Butlers Easter egg to take home with them.

Each day the emporium will run between 12pm and 4pm, in 30 minute slots. While this is a free event, a lot of the slots are now booked up, so if you're interested in heading along, don't stall on securing your slot.

Header images via Instagram/liffey_valley

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Dunnes Stores submit planning for redevelopment of Crumlin Shopping Centre

- Iveagh Markets campaign group to hold protest outside City Hall next week

- 14 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Cafolla's to serve 99s for just 99c in new Bray seafront kiosk for one day only

Dublin 8 distillery to release a chicken fillet roll vodka

Crow Street has closed in Temple Bar after four and a half years in business

Iveagh Markets campaign group to hold protest outside City Hall next week

You may also love

Heathers: The Musical is coming to Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy theatre next month

Wicked is returning to the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next summer

FREE EVENT: Watch the RTÉ Home of the Year finale live this year at the Stella Cinema with AIB

There's a luxury wedding pop-up coming to Dublin this week