Planning has been lodged for a long awaited redevelopment of Crumlin Shopping Centre, which has been falling into a state of derelict since the 2010s.

Dunnes Stores-owned company Better Value Limited has submitted planning which would see the site transformed with a new Dunnes anchor unit, a food market, cafe, four independent units, a gym and library.

Planning documents which have now been lodged with Dublin City Council state that the scheme provides “for a vibrant shopping centre” that would replace the existing “dilapidated” Crumlin Shopping Centre.

DCC site notice outside Crumlin Shopping Centre, image via Lovin Dublin

A new lease of life

The fate of the shopping centre has been a hot topic of conversation for years, with expired planning applications, abandoned plans for demolishment and unsuccessful attempts to get the building on the derelict sites register.

The plans lodged by Dunnes Stores include a food market, café, gym and library, as well as a larger store for Dunnes themselves. Cornelscourt could never.

A look at the proposed redevelopment.

