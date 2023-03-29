Iveagh Markets campaign group to hold protest outside City Hall next week

The group are demanding that stabilisation works begin immediately.

Campaign Group Friends of the Iveagh Markets have scheduled a protest outside City Hall next Monday in response to what they claim is a “policy of silence” regarding the historic building.

The group has accused Dublin City Council of a lack of engagement over the space, and are campaigning "to stop the Markets falling down".

The market located on Francis Street in the heart of Dublin's Liberties has sat vacant for 25 years, and its deteriorating condition has been a cause for concern for local campaigners.

Organisers have planned a protest, called Stand with Friends, to coincide with the next council meeting on Monday, April 3 at City Hall at 5.30pm.

Speaking to The Independent, campaigner James Madigan said:

“We are protesting the Dublin City Council meeting. We have to stop these markets falling down. We are asking for stabilisation works to begin immediately alongside meaningful community consultation.

“We ask people who care about Dublin to attend and to share, re-tweet and spread the word. We need as much communication out there as possible.

“Sadly, at the moment, DCC’s policy of silence continues and although we have cross party support for the stabilisation of the Markets, we anxiously await positive news about the necessary funding being acquired.

“Works need to begin immediately and we are asking for a monthly statement on what progress is being made."

The destruction of a national monument would not be accepted at Newgrange yet @DubCityCouncil has overseen the destruction of sections of the Iveagh Markets by developer Martin Keane ! Why?

Please retweet support us follow our FB campaign! pic.twitter.com/UpFLXLop5w — Reclaim Iveagh Markets Campaign (@IveaghMarkets) January 8, 2022

According to The Independent DCC's Deputy Chief Executive, Richard Shakespeare, issued a statement last month to inform councillors that works on weatherproofing the market would begin after a mediation process came to end with no conclusion.

In response to a query from Cllr Deirdre Cronin regarding what works have taken place, the council replied it is “in the process of developing a tender package for the appointment of a conservation architect led integrated design team”.

