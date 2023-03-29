This is not a drill, Heathers the musical is coming to Dublin!

Heathers: The Musical is coming to Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre next month and we are absolutely here for the dramatisation of this cult classic.

The musical is based on the deliciously dark and twisted 1989 horror-comedy starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. Which follows a group of US high schoolers on their quest to kill the school's "cool kids". Despite being aired over 30 years ago, the themes of teenage suicide and gun violence, unfortunately still speak to the contemporary world.

Pulling from those outrageously dark humorous roots, the musical will be black rock comedy created by the award-winning writing team, made up of the legendary Broadway composer Laurence O’Keefe and screenwriter Kevin Murphy.

This hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and its European premiere saw it become the highest-grossing show at The Other Palace, in London.

The show follows social outcast and dreamer Veronica Sawyer (played by Jenna Innes) whose dreams of a social standing seem to finally come true when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers. But a mysterious teen rebel JD (Jacob Fowler) teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

Heathers: The Musical runs from April 25th to May 6th at Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, for more info click here.

