Dublin 8 distillery to release a chicken fillet roll vodka

Is it still an April Fools if they actually make and sell the product?

Dublin 8 distillery Stillgarden are no stranger to an inspired April Fools prank. Last year they nearly had us going with their Hair of the Dog Spirit (made with locally and sustainably sourced dog hair), and who could forget the Eau De Canal spirit from the year before, made with water from Dublin's very own Grand Canal? Definitely a taste worth bottling.

Stillgarden's 2021 April Fool's offering, Eau de Canal

This year though, they've gone one step further and actually distilled and bottled a Chicken Fillet Roll Vodka. If they haven't, they've done a hell of a job trying to convince us.

The Inchicore-based distillery have begun production on a limited 25 bottle run of Chicken Fillet Roll Vodka, attempting to capture all the savoury charm of the Irish deli staple in a glass.

Chicken fillet roll vodka, image via Stillgarden

The spirit is intended to be served with a light tonic and lettuce garnish - taco sauce and grated cheese optional.

I like to think of it as an ode to the time someone snuck a naggin into a gig in Marlay Park concealed within a deli baguette, or the iconic naggin-and-chicken-fillet-roll-for-€8.99 deal from a Limerick Mace store back in 2016. Its absence is sorely felt in the midst of the cozzie livs.

The infamous rag week special from Whitty's Mace in Limerick, 2016.

Would you try the chicken fillet roll vodka? Is it the liquid deli accompaniment you've always dreamt of? I'll reserve judgement until I physically have a bottle of it in my hands and know for sure it's not a prank, but my interest is definitely piqued.

Header image via Stillgarden Distillery

