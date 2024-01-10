Supermac's added to long list of new food options at Dublin Airport

Garlic cheese chips have entered the chat.

If you've been keeping an eye on the culinary comings and goings at Dublin Airport (the kind of cutting edge news we personally live for), you'll know there's been a few changes in recent months. Actual drinkable coffee has landed in the form of Cloud Picker at Terminal 2, you can buy your pre-flight Taytos from an AI-operated shop and a high-profile Starbucks branch appears to have departed permanently.

It's clear the airport is in a state of flux hospitality wise, with new additions coming in hard and fast - and the latest opener to report on is Supermac's, which will be slinging out breasts in a bun at Terminal 2 very soon.

Great news for passengers! 23 new & improved food & drink options will be served up in the terminals at Dublin Airport in 2024. Among the new arrivals will be... 🍔 Supermac's

🥪 Pret A Manger

🍕 Papa John's

☕️ Bluebird Coffee & Insomnia Full details: ⏩https://t.co/Isa6W3lgjp pic.twitter.com/XzpuqmrZ7E — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 10, 2024

Supermac's will take over the spot formerly occupied by Wright's of Howth, meaning pre-flight smoked salmon packets are out and the wafting aroma of taco sauce ahead of your 6am flight to Manchester is in.

Elsewhere in the airport, independent and chain cafés seem to be growing side by side - after a spate of online speculation, Starbucks is permanently out of Terminal 1, to be replaced by independent roasters Blue Bird who also pour at UCD, while Cafe Nero at Terminal 2 will be replaced by Roasted Notes Speciality Coffee. On the other hand, the existing Butler's Coffee shops in both T1 and T2 are "set to be made bigger and better", according to DAA.

Further changes will see the creation of a new food hall in Terminal 1, introducing new Korean and Thai street food options, a new Arthur Guinness Bar, and a new large Italian restaurant serving up freshly made pizzas, pasta as well as gelato, crepes and waffles.

There'll also be a number of well-known local and international brands introduced to the food hall including Pret A Manger, a revamped Nomad with lots of choice for vegetarians and Cantina, a Mexican bar offering authentic street food.

Terminal 1 will soon be home to Korean, Mexican & Thai street food outlets, as well as a new large Italian restaurant. Joining them in T1 will also be Pret A Manger & the new permanent Arthur Guinness Bar. ⏩ Full details: https://t.co/Isa6W3lgjp pic.twitter.com/hNMSTPlmvY — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) January 10, 2024

