Popular Dublin coffee roaster to open flagship café in Dublin Airport

If you're a coffee lover (or somewhat of a coffee snob) you will know the hardship when it comes to finding a decent cup of the good stuff when travelling. Major coffee chains dominate the airport space in Dublin, some of which leave much to be desired with their caffeine offering, arguably when you need it the most if you're an early morning passenger.

We had all but given up hope of ever getting a good coffee at Dublin Airport, always resorting to the best offering which has got to be Butler's (that little chocolate just does something good for the soul) when some very exciting news hit our feeds. None other than coffee royalty Cloud Picker coffee are opening their first flagship café in Dublin Airport next week.

"One of the first specialty Coffee Roasters to open cafes in a major European Airport"

The micro roaster is planning on opening three cafés this year, the first of which will grace Dublin Airport on Thursday July 27th. They announced the news on Instagram, saying:

"HUGE NEWS! July 27th we will open the first of our three flagship cafes in Dublin Airport!

"In partnership with SSP (The Food Travel Experts) and with styling from the design Queens over at Nordic Elements of Blackrock, we will be one of the first specialty Coffee Roasters to open cafes in a major European Airport!

"It's hard to put into words how excited we are, it's been over three years in the making and many sleepless nights! Finally, we are proud to offer our coffee lovers a tasty pit stop on their global travels and a place to meet loved ones when they come home!"

It's been a huge month for Dublin Airport and its food and drink offering; Dublin Airport opened 'The Mezz' just yesterday, a street food-style unit with six new food and beverage options. Two weeks ago, Tailors cocktail bar also opened in Terminal 2, and with the addition of Cloud Picker, T2 is pulling ahead in the battle of the terminals.

The first of Cloud Picker's three cafés is opening at Gate 409, with cafés at Gates 402 and Terminal 1 arrivals to open in the final quarter of this year.

