7 places in Dublin to watch Ireland in the Women's World Cup this week

The Girls in Green will take on Australia this Thursday.

The Women's World Cup kicks off this Thursday (20 July), with Ireland set to make a historic debut facing host country Australia at 11am, Irish time.

If you're looking for a place to catch the action and wave your tricolour with vigour, here are 7 spots in Dublin that are opening nice and early to show the match.

The Bernard Shaw

Drumcondra

The Bernard Shaw will be open from 10am so you've plenty of time to make sure you get a good seat before kick off at 11. You can book a table via their website.

The Back Page

Phibsboro

The Back Page will be showing all of Ireland's matches, as well as the semi finals and final. They'll have teas, coffees and pastries on the go on Thursday morning, with their full kitchen open from 12pm.

The Woolshed

Parnell Street

A go-to spot for any major sporting event, with plenty of screens and loads of seating.

The Camden

Camden Street

Fresh off their 4k screening of Ryan Tubridy's Oireachtas appearance, the Camden will be teaming up with Her Sport for a family friendly screening of Ireland's World Cup debut.

Liberty Hall

Eden Quay

Enjoy the drama of the match in a theatre setting with this screening at Liberty Hall. Admission is free, and you can reserve your spot here.

Wigwam

Middle Abbey Street

Wigwam will be showing the match on screens throughout their entire venue this Thursday, with delicious brews from Vice Coffee to accompany.

Dalymount Park

Phibsboro

Bohemian FC is showing the World Cup group stage games on a giant screen in front of the Jodi Stand at Dalymount Park. There'll be food trucks, covered seating and FAI colouring books for kids at these family friendly screenings.

Know of anywhere else showing the match this week? Let us know and we'll add them to the list!

