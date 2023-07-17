Dublin brewery to host a rock inspired Oktoberfest event this year

Lederhosen optional.

We absolutely lose it for Oktoberfest in this country. While the event held at the Dublin docklands is yet to make a comeback, we'll settle for any and all Oktoberfest themed events, and Inchicore brewery Rascals are welcoming a rock n roll inspired version of the festival.

Rocktoberfest 2023 will see a mixture of Germany and Ireland's finest beers, as well as rock n' roll music, pretzels, pizzas, and smoked sausage.

As well as Rascals you can expect to see beers from other Irish breweries such as The Garden Brewery, Wicklow Wolf, Bullhouse, and Galway Bay Brewery. German taps available on the day include Weihenstephaner Festbier, Grevensteiner helles, Hofbräu Münchner Weisse, and Weissenoher Eucharius Pils.

The confirmed DJs so far include Joe Donnelly, Shelly Gray, David Corway, and Colleen Heavey, with more expected to join the line-up.

As for food, naturally you can expect Rascals' delicious pizzas as well as D's Pretzels and Dot's Authentic Smoked Polish Sausage, you know, given the theme.

Tickets cost €20pp and are already available to purchase on Eventbrite.

If you just can't get enough of Oktoberfest, there's an Irish inspired version Oktoberfeis coming to the RDS in October.

Header image via Getty & Instagram / Rascals Brewing Company

