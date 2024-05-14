Search icon

14th May 2024

The best pizza restaurant in Ireland has been announced

lovindublin

Need to grab a slice immediately.

The best pizza restaurant in Ireland has officially been announced.

Taking place in Madrid this week, the Pizza Europa Awards crowned Little Pyg as the #1 spot in Ireland for a second year running.

The Dublin restaurant also got voted as #15 in the whole of Europe.

The votes came from over 2,000 inspectors that travelled all over Europe to try and find the best pizza and Italian food the continent had to offer.

Little Pyg, which is located in the Powerscourt Townhouse Centre in Dublin 2, is now the only Irish restaurant to make the top 50 two years in a row.

However taking home gold for Ireland was not all the Little Pyg team had to celebrate last night, the team in Madrid were stunned when they also won ‘best authentic Italian produce in Europe’.

The best pizza restaurant in Ireland has been announced

Having made the top 20 in Europe, Little Pyg will now compete for the top global pizzeria accolade at the world championships in Naples in September 2024. 

Little Pyg has long been known as one of the best spots for a pie in Ireland, as it already boasts Ireland’s only Michelin Guide pizzas and was voted #27 in Europe in 2023 and #1 in Ireland again in 2023.

Dropping hints as to why their pizza’s are so good, Little Pyg Head Pizza Chef Federico Rapali said: “Our enormous pizza oven was brought over from Naples and took over 14 men to build. It is even made from the rock of Mount Vesuvius.

“The dough of each Little Pyg pizza is left to ferment for 48 hours before cooking. It is these types of expert secrets, and the time and dedication spent, that make our pizzas so noticeably incredible. And now being internationally recognised at the highest levels for this, is just amazing.”

Little Pyg in Dublin 2

Little Pyg owner, Paul McGlade Jnr said: 

“To win number 1 in Ireland for the second year running at this huge globally respected event is a tremendous honour.

“It is great recognition for the Irish food scene globally, it’s down to the dedication of our team that work so hard to create the best pizzas in Ireland, every day.

“Winning this Best in Ireland award, judged by some of Italy’s top food critics, means so much to us and to be the only Irish restaurant to make it into the top 50 two years in a row makes us so proud.”

If you need us, we’ll be in Little Pyg, chomping down on a pizza.

This article was written by Simon Kelly and originally appeared on Joe.ie.

