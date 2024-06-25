Dublin restaurant included in the prestigious world’s best restaurants for wine list

This list is nothing to sniff (swirl or swallow) at

Temple Bar’s Rosa Madre has been included in the Wine Spectator’s 2024 outstanding wine program list. The award which has been operating for over forty years aims to celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine. With a global lineup of more than 3,700 restaurants across 75+ countries and territories, takes in restaurants of a distinct calibre, from the likes of Eleven Madison Park, Gramercy Tavern, Carbone and loads more.

Serving up Italian food, the knock-out wine cellars of Rosa Madre have a proclivity for Piemonte and Tuscan wines with a Burgundy backbone thrown in for good measure. It will come as a surprise to no one who has seen Rosa Madre’s social media or indeed been inside the Crow Street premises that patron and wine director Luca De Marzio is passionate about wine (and indeed in slicing champagne bottles), but few might be familiar with the numbers with selections come in at 640 while the inventory numbers 2,950.

Rosa Madre is one of four Dublin-based restaurants included in the list, which takes in Monty’s of Katmandu, Bang Restaurant and F.X. Buckley Steakhouse.

The awards are given across three categories: Award of Excellence, Best of Award of Excellence and Grand Award. ⁠According to the Wine Spectator website the awards, “recognize restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, are appropriate to their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers. To qualify for an award, a wine list must present complete, accurate information, including vintages and appellations for all selections. Complete producer names and correct spellings are mandatory, and the overall presentation of the list is also considered. Lists that meet these requirements are judged for one of our three awards.”

Running since 1981 Wine Spectator has been honoring restaurants with exceptional wine programs. Four restaurants have been added to the Grand Award list this year (Grasing’s in California, Lazy Bear in San Francisco, Le Bistro de l’Hôtel in Burgundy and The Yeatman in Portugal) bringing the total number of awardees of the top wine programmes list to 96. No restaurant in Dublin or in the country has been awarded the prestigious award, hopefully in time Rosa Madre will secure a spot on the list.



For the full list head over to the Wine Spectator website and to have a look at Rosa Madre’s full wine list click here.

