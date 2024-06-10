Enter Floritz a glamorous new destination restaurant on Stephen’s Green

It’s giving Marie Antoinette’s boudoir

It’s been a while since we welcomed a glamourous new opener to Dublin’s fair city. In the nick of time, Floritz has opened its doors to the salubrious Stephen’s Green area. Promising “global influences, big flavours, bold energy” the space is aiming to become a destination restaurant, with a luxe interior, impressive wine list and an Asian-inspired menu.



The address of 22 St. Stephen’s Green has undergone a lot of renovations the last few months, with Cellar 22 opening a couple of months back, the boutique hotel Townhouse on the Green opening last week and now Floritz slotting into the handsome dining room on the hall floor level.

Built in 1790, by adventurer Thomas Lighton, who left his family farm in County Tyrone to seek his fortune in India, the Far East and beyond. Settling in Dublin, Lighton made a career for himself in banking, going on to be the High Sheriff of the city. Working for the East India Company made Lighton a wealthy man, and he needed a house in Dublin to reflect this. From its solid granite steps and impressive Georgian door down to the detail of the Portland stone stairs, original wrought-iron balusters and curling mahogany handrails, this place is a touch of class. Over the years the building has changed hands, most notably it was home for a time to the Ancient and Most Benevolent Order of the Friendly Brothers of St. Patrick, who bought the house as their Dublin headquarters in 1886, and which they operated as a gentleman’s club for members until it finally closed in the 1990s.

Chef Matt Fuller (formerly of Boqueria) has put together a punchy sharing-style menu of “Asian accents and far-away flavours”. Expect everything from crudo and sushi to skewers, bowls, wagyu and dishes from the hibachi grill. Master sommelier, Victor Nedelea has put together a wide-ranging wine list, cocktail menu, sake and Japanese whisky lists to beat the band.

The space is dominated by the impressive new central bar, with tables for two, alongside booths and banquettes for bigger groups, there’s mirrored elements, lush plants and botanical patterns, to make a luxe, vivid and lavish impression. The space has been designed by the team at Project Orange, the multi-award-winning architecture and interior studio, they have put together a flamboyant destination venue, which is a riot of colour, plants and stylistic imagery. The botanic theme of the interiors aims to mimic the scenes seen across the away in Stephen’s Green.

You can find Floritz on 22 St. Stephen’s Green, it will be open 7 days a week, lunch 12.30-15.00, dinner 17.30-22.00, for more info head over to their Instagram.

