Search icon

Food News

15th May 2024

P Macs may be gone but Caribou has just opened in its place

lovindublin

Another animal name to add to The Animal Collective(TM) menagerie

Back in February of this year, P Macs announced that it would be extinguishing their red dinner candles after ten years in business. The news was met with shock by the public, who were fully sure the free lollipops and boardgames kept the place rammed to the rafters, around the clock.

Now under new management, Caribou soft launched on Tuesday, May 14th, unveiling a new more polished look. Caribou is the latest in an ever-growing portfolio of bars with animal-themed names, joining Kodiak in Rathmines, Bonobos in Stoneybatter, Impala in Cork and the newly opened Jackal in Navan, it has that well-designed midcentury interior that we come to expect from those spots, all soft lighting and mismatched tables and chairs. The handful of pictures we’ve spied of Caribou, show it to be very much in that vein, the space looks like it’s been given a big scrub and has been dolled up to look like your Middle-aged child-free cool auntie’s tasteful apartment.

This is not the first time the team have used the name of this deer for their establishment, they once ran the now-shut down Caribou bar in Galway city, and we are wishing this Caribou 2.0 all the best. We for one are buzzing to pop in for a craft beer, the next time we are strolling by!

You can find Caribou on 30 Stephen Street Lower, for more info head to their Instagram.

READ ON: 15 of the best Dublin beer gardens

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

15 of the best Dublin beer gardens

15 of the best Dublin beer gardens

By lovindublin

Lifelong pen pals finally ‘meet’ through the Dublin and New York Portal

Lifelong pen pals finally ‘meet’ through the Dublin and New York Portal

By lovindublin

The best pizza restaurant in Ireland has been announced

Dublin

The best pizza restaurant in Ireland has been announced

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

A not-so Happy Ending as one of Dublin’s funnest spots Happy’s is set to close

happy's bar

A not-so Happy Ending as one of Dublin’s funnest spots Happy’s is set to close

By lovindublin

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

Nightclubs

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

By lovindublin

3 openers and 1 small plates RIP party to be aware of in Dublin right now

3 openers and 1 small plates RIP party to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

fsai

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

By lovindublin

23 of the best cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

cheap and cheerful eats dublin

23 of the best cheap and cheerful eats in Dublin

By lovindublin

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

2 openers, 2 closures and 1 planning threat to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

best pints

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

By lovindublin

A not-so Happy Ending as one of Dublin’s funnest spots Happy’s is set to close

happy's bar

A not-so Happy Ending as one of Dublin’s funnest spots Happy’s is set to close

By lovindublin

Smoking age set to increase to 21 following new legislation

news

Smoking age set to increase to 21 following new legislation

By lovindublin

Save the summer boredom – Explorium centre in Sandyford is officially fully open

child friendly

Save the summer boredom – Explorium centre in Sandyford is officially fully open

By lovindublin

What to watch tomorrow if you’re skipping the Eurovision (plus ways to support Palestine from home)

Eurovision

What to watch tomorrow if you’re skipping the Eurovision (plus ways to support Palestine from home)

By Tara Catlett

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

Nightclubs

New nightclub SoHo Dublin promises the ‘nightlife experience we enjoyed in the nineties and noughties’

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

3 openers and 1 small plates RIP party to be aware of in Dublin right now

3 openers and 1 small plates RIP party to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

Shift in the daylight at Coppers’ all new 30+ daytime clubbing event

30+

Shift in the daylight at Coppers’ all new 30+ daytime clubbing event

By Tara Catlett

Electric Picnic may be all sold out, but we’ve got a pair of VIP tickets up for grabs

Electric Picnic may be all sold out, but we’ve got a pair of VIP tickets up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

fsai

21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

By lovindublin

30 of the best lunch spots in Dublin

lunch

30 of the best lunch spots in Dublin

By lovindublin

13 of the best places to go for an açai bowl in Dublin

acai bowl

13 of the best places to go for an açai bowl in Dublin

By lovindublin

Load more stories