P Macs may be gone but Caribou has just opened in its place

Another animal name to add to The Animal Collective(TM) menagerie

Back in February of this year, P Macs announced that it would be extinguishing their red dinner candles after ten years in business. The news was met with shock by the public, who were fully sure the free lollipops and boardgames kept the place rammed to the rafters, around the clock.

Now under new management, Caribou soft launched on Tuesday, May 14th, unveiling a new more polished look. Caribou is the latest in an ever-growing portfolio of bars with animal-themed names, joining Kodiak in Rathmines, Bonobos in Stoneybatter, Impala in Cork and the newly opened Jackal in Navan, it has that well-designed midcentury interior that we come to expect from those spots, all soft lighting and mismatched tables and chairs. The handful of pictures we’ve spied of Caribou, show it to be very much in that vein, the space looks like it’s been given a big scrub and has been dolled up to look like your Middle-aged child-free cool auntie’s tasteful apartment.

This is not the first time the team have used the name of this deer for their establishment, they once ran the now-shut down Caribou bar in Galway city, and we are wishing this Caribou 2.0 all the best. We for one are buzzing to pop in for a craft beer, the next time we are strolling by!

You can find Caribou on 30 Stephen Street Lower, for more info head to their Instagram.

