10 Dublin beer gardens we can't wait to return to

We are so excited for the day we can return to some of our favourite spots in the city, so here are ten Dublin beer gardens we can't wait to visit!

The frequent visits from the sun have us feeling all kinds of nostalgia. Although hospitality remains closed, we're looking forward to the day we can return to the places that make Dublin the incredible buzzing city it is.

The thought of being able to visit these places again is getting us through the madness of right now. While we follow government guidelines, we can still look forward to a day when this is all behind us and we can meet pals and make memories in some of the most beloved spots in the city.

Picture it now: You finish a long week in the office, the sun is shining and you get THE text - 'Pints?'. So, here are ten places we can't wait to get back to.

Toner's

The buzz here on a Thursday and Friday night was simply unmatched. With the sun on your neck and a pint of Guinness in your hand, there's really nothing like it.

Blackbird

Located in Rathmines, this spot was great for a pint or a gin, a pizza, board games and all-around good vibes, and we're buzzing to return.

Image via Blackbird Rathmines on Facebook.

The Church

Great cocktails, delicious food and fab people-watching opportunities, sure what else do you need? It's been good enough for the likes of Taylor Swift and Bill Clinton, so it'll certainly do for us!

Image via The Church on Facebook.

Ryan's Beggar's Bush

This is one of the most buzzing beer gardens to go to after a match at the Aviva Stadium, and we're so excited for that match-day outdoor pints atmosphere again.

Image via Ryan's Beggar's Bush on Facebook.

The Pav

Ah, the city's biggest beer garden. For someone who wasn't a student at Trinity College, I spent far too much time here before Covid. The vibes are just all right.

House Dublin

Perhaps one of the chicest beer gardens in Dublin, House on Leeson Street is an ultra-stylish spot for pints, cocktails and lovely grub as the sun goes down over the city.

Fade Street Social

Located on Fade Street (obviously), this bar has a gorgeous outdoor area out back that becomes even prettier in the sun. With a menu full of delectable dishes, it's no surprise that this is one of our favourite spots to grab a bite, cocktail and/or pint.

The Living Room

No matter what night you decide to head here, there's always a great buzz, especially in the fairly large beer garden at the back of the bar. If you come here to watch a match, expect one of the most exciting atmospheres you can get.

DTwo

An obvious one, but one of the beer gardens that's still worth a mention! With a massive screen for sport, fab cocktails and great food and drink deals throughout the week, there's no surprise it remains a Dublin fave.

Drury Buildings

Ideal for after-work drinks and weekend tipples, Drury Building's outdoor cocktail bar and garden serves up a super interesting drinks menu as well as tunes from an in-house DJ.

Hospitality is the beating heart of Dublin, and we are counting down the days until we can return to experience these beloved spots. It'll be worth the wait!

Feature image via Toner's Pub on Instagram and Shutterstock.