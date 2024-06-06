Search icon

06th Jun 2024

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

lovindublin

Can we get a switz-swoo?

There’s a new place on the Green for us to dribble over, the Townhouse on the Green a luxe new boutique hotel has juuuust opened up above Cellar 22. Set in a Georgian townhouse (number 22 St. Stephen’s Green doncha know) centuries on it remains a prestigious address. Set over the third and fourth floors of this 18th-century house, there are just nine bedrooms of varying sizes and styles. Directly inspired by the Park across the way, the designer Albert Noonan of Noonan Moran Architecture & Interior Design, used shades of green, alongside lush textures and botanical wallpapers in the interior design. The nine rooms are all named after statues in Park, with some called The Fusiliers, The Joyce, The Yeats and The Ardilaun.

Full of character and personality, the rooms range from cosier options with city views at the back of the building to a view of the Green from the studio suite. Each eclectic bedroom has a king-size bed, air conditioning, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, smart TV, and the fresh, aromatic and herbaceous scents of Roads amenities in their Bitter End-fragranced, oversized amenities.

Townhouse on the green

If you don’t fancy toddling too far, the Cellar 22 just downstairs is an incredible spot for a bite to eat and a glass or two of wine. You get a far from your average view of the Park from the outdoor terrace or inside the atmospheric bar.

townhouse on the green interior

Built in 1790, by adventurer Thomas Lighton, who left his family farm in County Tyrone to seek his fortune in India, the Far East and beyond. Settling in Dublin, Lighton made a career for himself in banking, going on to be the High Sheriff of the city. Working for the East India Company made Lighton a wealthy man, and he needed a house in Dublin to reflect this. From its solid granite steps and impressive Georgian door down to the detail of the Portland stone stairs, original wrought-iron balusters and curling mahogany handrails, this place is a touch of class. Over the years the building has changed hands, most notably it was home for a time to the Ancient and Most Benevolent Order of the Friendly Brothers of St. Patrick, who bought the house as their Dublin headquarters in 1886, and which they operated as a gentleman’s club for members until it finally closed in the 1990s.

You can find the Townhouse on the Green on 22 Stephen’s Green, an overnight stay with breakfast for two adults starts from €259 (with a free glass of bubbly avail if you stay in the next few months), for more info click here.

